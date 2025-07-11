‘Organs turned black, insects present’: How Pak actor's body was found months after death

The body of Pakistani actress and model Humaira Asghar Ali was found nearly a year after her death, lying unnoticed in her upscale Karachi apartment, the initial post-mortem report revealed. Humaira Asghar Ali was found dead in her apartment by a court-appointed bailiff and the police.

The 32-year-old actor's decomposed body was found by a police team last week while executing a court order to vacate the flat, Geo News reported.

The post-mortem examination paints a grim picture. Forensic experts confirm that Humaira's body was in an "advanced stage of decomposition," with key organs reduced to an unidentifiable mass and her facial features completely unrecognisable.

Also Read | Pakistan actor Humaira died 9 months ago, body found now; no visitors: Uneasy details emerge

Parts of the body were "entirely devoid of muscle" tissue, and the bones began to "disintegrate upon touch," the report cited.

Organs turned black, post-mortem findings reveal

The brain matter was completely decomposed via autolysis, and internal organs turned into a "black-coloured mass". The cartilage in joints was absent; however, it said no fractures were detected in bones.

Investigators also noted the presence of insects in the remains, though no maggots were found. Experts say that these details may help determine the environmental conditions in which she lay undisturbed.

Also Read | Pakistani actor Humaira Asghar Ali found dead at home, cops had come to oust her over unpaid rent

According to the post-mortem findings, the head and spine remained intact, but there was no spinal cord as the body was highly decomposed. It further said brown-coloured insects were present, especially in the hair, but no maggots were found.

What is the cause of the death?

The initial report stated that the extent of the decomposition has made it impossible to determine the exact cause of death at this stage. However, Geo News said that DNA profiling and toxicology tests are underway and are expected to provide further insight.

The case also raised troubling questions about how Humaira Asghar Ali disappearance went unnoticed for so long.

As per reports, the Pakistani living alone and estranged from her family, she had little contact with neighbours or the public. Contrary to reports, her family on Thursday received the remains and transported them to Lahore by ambulance.

(with PTI inputs)