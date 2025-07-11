Pakistan actor Humaira died 9 months ago, body found now; no visitors: Uneasy details emerge

The mystery ensued after police team discovered decomposed body of Pakistani actress and model Humaira Asghar Ali in her Karachi Apartment last week, reportedly nine months after her death. Now the investigators are trying to puzzle out a timeline of the events based on forensic data and digital footprint. Humaira Asghar Ali was found dead in a Karachi apartment where she lived alone (Instagram/@humairaaliofficial)

Police believe the 32-year-old likely died back in October 2024, nine months before her body was discovered in an apartment in Karachi’s upscale Ittehad Commercial area, reported Arab News, citing police.

Humaira Asghar Ali's remains were stumbled upon only after a court bailiff broke into her rented flat to execute an eviction order. What followed was the beginning of a grim investigation into how an actress could die alone and go unnoticed for nearly nine months.

No digital record since October, 2024

Initial post-mortem reports had placed Humaira’s death just a month prior, but her digital footprints quickly told a different story. “As per Call Detail Record (CDR) the last call was made in October 2024,” confirmed Deputy Inspector General Syed Asad Raza to Arab News.

Investigators cited by the newspaper, found no signs of life after that period. Her last Facebook post was dated September 11, 2024, and her final Instagram update was September 30.

Police spoke with neighbors and found that nobody had seen her around since September or October last year.

What cops found inside Pakistani actress' Karachi flat

According to the Saudi Arabian daily, officials who inspected the apartment found expired food containers, rusted jars, and dry water pipes—pointing to a timeline that matched the October estimate.

“Humaira’s body is likely nine months old,” Arab news cited an official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. “She probably died between paying her last utility bills and when her electricity was disconnected in October 2024.”

There were no candles, no alternate power sources, and no signs of anyone trying to preserve the place.

One key detail: the only other apartment on the same floor had been vacant until February. A resident told investigators that by the time they returned, “the smell had faded,” making detection even harder. “The balcony door had also been left open,” an official added.

The cause of death is still undetermined—suicide, accident, or foul play haven’t been ruled out. Police said the forensic process is ongoing.

No one to claim her body

Humaira's family members have “flatly refused to own her or take the body for burial,” claiming they had severed all ties with her over the past two years, Asad Reza said, reported news agency PTI.

Humaira’s death follows another eerily similar case. Just weeks earlier, 84-year-old actress Ayesha Khan was also found dead in her Karachi apartment, days after her passing. She too had lived alone.

Humaira had worked in several television dramas and acted in two films.