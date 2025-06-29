Outcry against Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez wedding continues in Venice; authorities hail boost to local economy

In a final protest on Saturday, thousands of residents and activists across Venice continued their outcry against the million-dollar wedding of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his bride, Lauren Sanchez. Activists stage a protest in Venice, Italy, denouncing the three-day celebrations for the wedding between Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sanchez Bezos(AP)

Bezos and Sanchez tied the knot earlier this week. The VIP wedding has 20 to 250 guests and costs around 47 to 56 million dollars.

While this is not the first VIP wedding in Venice, it is the first to receive such major backlash, primarily due to Bezos' corporate and political role.

Protests continued against the Bezos wedding due to growing complaints of over-tourism and exploitation of the Italian city by billionaires.

As the two newlyweds tied the knot and hosted lavish parties, residents and protestors held banners which read slogans such as 'Kisses yes, Bezos, no' and 'No Bezos, no war,' as they filled the streets of the city.

Another banner read 'No space for Bezos,' referring to the billionaire's space technology company - Blue Origin.

Activists have also criticised the couple for flooding their ecosystem with high-pollution private jets and yachts.

Ahead of the wedding, Bezos and Sanchez donated 1 million euros each to three Venetian institutions: CORILA, an academic consortium that studies the lagoon, UNESCO's local office, and Venice International University, a move which has been criticised by activists.

Over the decades, due to over-tourism and a high cost of living, Venice's population has depleted from 100,000 to 50,000.

Venetian authorities hail wedding for economic boost

Amid the public outcry, politicians from Venice and the Italian government have welcomed the wedding and hailed it for the boost in economy.

Local businesses have also hailed the event and referred to it as a major boost for the local economy.

As per Reuters, Luca Zaia, the regional governor of Veneto around Venice, said the city should be proud of hosting the wedding.

