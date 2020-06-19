e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 19, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Outrage after Bolivian TV broadcasts Covid-19 death

Outrage after Bolivian TV broadcasts Covid-19 death

The “No Lies” program said it took the decision to show a Covid-19 patient’s death in a hospital in the eastern city of Santa Cruz to jolt into action authorities who had neglected the health services.

world Updated: Jun 19, 2020 12:30 IST
Agence France-Presse | Posted by: Jasra Afreen
Agence France-Presse | Posted by: Jasra Afreen
La Paz
The program showed the patient’s death over a 30 minute period as doctors tried to resuscitate the patient.
The program showed the patient’s death over a 30 minute period as doctors tried to resuscitate the patient.(AFP)
         

A TV channel sparked controversy in Bolivia on Thursday after it broadcast live the final minutes of a Covid-19 patient’s life while doctors tried desperately to save him.The “No Lies” program said it took the decision to show a Covid-19 patient’s death in a hospital in the eastern city of Santa Cruz to jolt into action authorities who had neglected the health services.

The program airs nightly on the Santa Cruz-based PAT channel, in a region with some 60 percent of Bolivia’s 21,000 cases and around half its 679 deaths.The program showed the patient’s death over a 30-minute period as doctors tried to resuscitate the patient.

The country’s ombudswoman, Nadia Cruz, slammed the broadcast for “sensationalism,” saying it “repeatedly and morbidly “ exhibited “images showing cardiopulmonary treatment being carried out on a person, which unfortunately ended in death.”The broadcast “evidently conflicts with the national legal order,” Cruz said, adding that it “can generate a kind of collective fear.”

Her office is an independent body appointed to investigate complaints against the government or public organizations.The broadcast was widely criticized on social networks, including by prominent journalists.

“What a lack of respect for the family, for the deceased. We lost a lot of things with this virus, including empathy,” said journalist Maria Trigo, from the newspaper El Deber de Santa Cruz, in a Twitter message.

Fabiola Chambi, a journalist with the Cochabamba daily Los Tiempos said broadcasting the death showed “a lack of respect and humanity.”The government has yet to comment on the controversy.

tags
top news
Ladakh face-off: All-party meeting today, AAP claims not invited
Ladakh face-off: All-party meeting today, AAP claims not invited
China releases 10 Indian soldiers after intense negotiations
China releases 10 Indian soldiers after intense negotiations
‘Price paid by our jawans’: Rahul Gandhi sharpens attack on govt on Ladakh face-off
‘Price paid by our jawans’: Rahul Gandhi sharpens attack on govt on Ladakh face-off
Battle for 19 Rajya Sabha seats underway: All you need to know
Battle for 19 Rajya Sabha seats underway: All you need to know
Ladakh face-off: Troops deployed on LAC to get body protection suits, batons
Ladakh face-off: Troops deployed on LAC to get body protection suits, batons
Reliance is net-debt free after Rs 1.69 lakh crore fund raising: Mukesh Ambani
Reliance is net-debt free after Rs 1.69 lakh crore fund raising: Mukesh Ambani
6 terrorists killed in simultaneous encounters in J-K’s Pulwama and Shopian
6 terrorists killed in simultaneous encounters in J-K’s Pulwama and Shopian
More than 200,000 recoveries, but covid positivity rate rises
More than 200,000 recoveries, but covid positivity rate rises
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In