Over 200,000 people mobilised to army in two weeks: Russian defence minister

Published on Oct 04, 2022 05:49 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: "As of today more than 200,000 people have entered the army," Russian defence minister said.

Russia-Ukraine War: People say goodbye to reservists drafted during the partial mobilisation as they depart for military bases, in Sevastopol, Crimea.(Reuters)
AFP |

More than 200,000 people have been conscripted into the Russian army since President Vladimir Putin announced a mobilisation drive on September 21, Moscow's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday.

"As of today more than 200,000 people have entered the army," Shoigu during a meeting, according to Russian news agencies. Russia's mobilisation is aimed at propping up Moscow's forces in Ukraine.

russia ukraine crisis ukraine
