Over 60 lawmakers call for England to allow protests during lockdown
More than 60 British lawmakers have written to interior minister Priti Patel calling for protests to be allowed in England during lockdown.
Under England's coronavirus rules, it is unlawful for groups to gather for protests and police warned people on Saturday not to head to central London for planned demonstrations, including by anti-lockdown campaigners.
Police were criticised for using heavy-handed tactics on March 13 to break up an outdoor vigil for 33-year-old Sarah Everard. A police officer has been charged with her kidnap and murder.
Further protests followed, fuelled by anger over government plans to tighten the law on demonstrations.
The group of lawmakers, including Conservative Member of Parliament Steve Baker, and Ed Davey, the leader of the Liberal Democrats, said that protest should not be a criminal offence.
"We call on you to expressly exempt protests from restrictions on gatherings," they said in the letter, which was organised by campaign groups Liberty and Big Brother Watch.
The interior ministry, known as the Home Office, said in response that the Covid-19 stay at home order remains in place until March 29, and once it ends protests can resume subject to agreed social-distancing measures.
"While we are still in a pandemic we continue to urge people to avoid mass gatherings, in line with wider coronavirus restrictions," a spokeswoman said.
Police said that a significant operation will be in place in London to engage with people breaching Covid-19 regulations, adding that any protesters will be encouraged to return home or could face fines or arrest.
Twitter to establish legal entity in Turkey, comply with 'controversial' law
- In a statement Friday, the social media company said it had reviewed the amended internet law and made the decision to comply with, it but promised to continue “defending open, public conversation and ensuring our service is available to people everywhere.”
'Should've already finished': As vaccinations lag, Italy's elderly pay a price
Over 60 lawmakers call for England to allow protests during lockdown
Despite frosty talks, Biden good for US-China ties, says ex-defence secretary
Scarred economy poses as Netanyahu’s main challenge as crisis fades
US lawmakers and experts support historic QUAD leadership summit
Ex-Chinese officials see areas for co-operation after Alaska mess
Pakistani journalist shot dead while getting haircut, says police
- Ajay Lalwani, 31, a reporter for a local television station and an Urdu language newspaper, was shot multiple times while having his hair cut at a barber shop Thursday, said Ashiq Mirani, the area police chief.
6 women's clubs receive 680,000 pounds in support grants from UK government
- Women's Super League clubs Birmingham City Women and Bristol City Women along with second-tier Championship clubs Blackburn Rovers Ladies, Lewes Women, London Bees and London City Lionesses will receive the funding.
International pressure on Myanmar generals grows as two more killed in gunfire
Pakistan records highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases this year
- The national tally of cases reached 623,135 while the death toll jumped to 13,799 as 40 patients died in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said.
Maninder Sidhu named as Canadian Parliamentary secretary
A New Year dawns in Iran, but the country's crises remain the same
- Once again, Nowruz, a joyous two-week celebration rooted in gatherings — at homes, in parks and squares — will be stifled by the pandemic.