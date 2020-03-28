e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 28, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Oxford recruiting volunteers for speedy Covid-19 vaccine trial

Oxford recruiting volunteers for speedy Covid-19 vaccine trial

Researchers are working as quickly as possible to get the vaccine ready to be used in the trial, which includes further preclinical investigations and production of a larger number of doses of the vaccine.

world Updated: Mar 28, 2020 22:18 IST
Prasun Sonwalkar
Prasun Sonwalkar
Hindustan Times, London
Coronavirus signage is seen at the Wycombe Hospital in High Wycombe, England.
Coronavirus signage is seen at the Wycombe Hospital in High Wycombe, England.(REUTERS)
         

Researchers at the University of Oxford are working “at an unprecedented rate” to make a vaccine for coronavirus available, beginning the process to screen 510 volunteers between the ages of 18 and 55 to test a new one called ChAdOx1 nCoV-19.

The trial has been approved by UK regulators and ethical reviewers. Researchers are working as quickly as possible to get the vaccine ready to be used in the trial, which includes further preclinical investigations and production of a larger number of doses of the vaccine.

Adrian Hill, director of the Jenner Institute at the University of Oxford, said: “The Oxford team had exceptional experience of a rapid vaccine response, such as to the Ebola outbreak in West Africa in 2014. This is an even greater challenge”.

“Vaccines are being designed from scratch and progressed at an unprecedented rate. The upcoming trial will be critical for assessing the feasibility of vaccination against COVID-19 and could lead to early deployment.”

The trial is a collaboration between the university’s Jenner Institute and Oxford Vaccine Group clinical teams. The vaccine is being manufactured to clinical grade standard at the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility, the university said on Friday.

The vaccine is an adenovirus vaccine vector (ChAdOx1) and was chosen as the most suitable vaccine technology for a SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) vaccine as it can generate a strong immune response from one dose. It is not a replicating virus, so it cannot cause an ongoing infection in the vaccinated individual.

The university said this also makes it safer to give to children, the elderly and anyone with a pre-existing condition such as diabetes. Adenoviral vectors are a very well-studied vaccine type, having been used safely in thousands of subjects, from 1 week to 90 years of age, in vaccines targeting over 10 different diseases.

“Coronaviruses have club-shaped spikes on their outer coats. Immune responses from other coronavirus studies suggest that these are a good target for a vaccine. The Oxford vaccine contains the genetic sequence of this surface spike protein inside the ChAdOx1 construct”, researchers said.

“After vaccination, the surface spike protein of the coronavirus is produced, which primes the immune system to attack the coronavirus if it later infects the body”, they added.

tags
top news
‘Shameful’: Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre over migrant exodus
‘Shameful’: Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre over migrant exodus
LIVE: Over 20,000 dead due to Covid-19 in Europe
LIVE: Over 20,000 dead due to Covid-19 in Europe
Covid-19 will alter Indian political life
Covid-19 will alter Indian political life
Covid-19 lockdown: Why India must fear migrant exodus from cities
Covid-19 lockdown: Why India must fear migrant exodus from cities
Akshay Kumar contributes Rs 25 crore to PM Modi’s coronavirus relief fund
Akshay Kumar contributes Rs 25 crore to PM Modi’s coronavirus relief fund
Reliance Jio, Vodafone, Airtel recharge vouchers with data benefits
Reliance Jio, Vodafone, Airtel recharge vouchers with data benefits
No Gayle, no Kohli: Ex-Aussie player picks top 3 powerplay batsmen in IPL
No Gayle, no Kohli: Ex-Aussie player picks top 3 powerplay batsmen in IPL
Amid lockdown, migrant workers swamp Delhi bus terminal, desperate to go home
Amid lockdown, migrant workers swamp Delhi bus terminal, desperate to go home
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 PandemicCoronavirus in IndiaJEE Main Exam 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news