Oxford scientists develop 5-minute Covid-19 antigen test

The university said it hoped to start product development of the testing device in early 2021 and have an approved device available six months afterwards.

Scientists from Britain’s University of Oxford have developed a rapid Covid-19 test able to identify the coronavirus in less than five minutes, researchers said on Thursday, adding it could be used in mass testing at airports and businesses.

The university said it hoped to start product development of the testing device in early 2021 and have an approved device available six months afterwards.

