Oxford to honour London School of Economics India centre head

Nicholas Stern, an economist who holds a professorship at the London School of Economics, is among seven experts in different fields to be awarded honorary degrees by the University of Oxford.

Stern, 71, is the IG Patel professor of economics and government — set up to honour a former Reserve Bank of India governor — at LSE and the head of its India Observatory, a centre set up in 2006 to develop and enhance research and programmes related to India’s economy, politics and society.

Stern is also chairman of the Grantham Research Institute on climate change and the environment. He has held previous posts at universities in the UK and abroad, including Oxford, MIT, the Ecole Polytechnique and the Collège de France in Paris, among other roles in banks and the British government.

Others being honoured are film director and producer Martin Scorsese, Mary Beard (professor of classics at the University of Cambridge), Matthew Bourne (choreographer), David Neuberger (president of UK’s Supreme Court), Helga Nowotny (social scientist), and Robert Putnam (political scientist).

The honorary degrees are to be conferred at Oxford’s degree ceremony, known as Encaenia, on June 20.