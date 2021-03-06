Pak govt declares oppn leader's daughter, son-in-law 'proclaimed offenders'
A Pakistani court on Saturday declared Leader Of Opposition Shahbaz Sharif's daughter and son-in-law as 'proclaimed offenders' (POs) in a corruption case.
The Accountability Court, Lahore, had already issued arrest warrants for Rabia Imran and Ali Imran Yousuf in the Saaf Pani Company corruption case.
Both Rabia and Yousuf are 'absconding' in the United Kingdom, officials said.
The accountability court has sought a record of Rabia and Yousuf's properties in Pakistan on the next hearing.
Shahbaz Sharif, who is also the president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), called the entire the matter 'political victimisation'.
The PML-N chief said the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government had implicated the women in his family in fake cases.
Shahbaz, the younger brother of three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, is lodged in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail after he was arrested in a ₹700-crores (USD 41.9 million) money laundering case in September last year.
Shahbaz’s son Suleman Shahbaz is currently in the UK after he was declared 'Proclaimed Offender' in a money laundering case.
Shahbaz’s other son and Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shahbaz, was released from jail last week on bail after spending 20 months in captivity in a money laundering case.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Car bomber kills prosecutor, bodyguard: Afghan officials
- Afghanistan is experiencing a nationwide spike in bombings, targeted killings, and other violence as peace negotiations in Qatar between the Taliban and the Afghan government continue.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US officer's trial could reopen intersection where George Floyd died
- Although many in the community consider the place where the Black man died to be a sacred space, it also has presented some headaches for the city.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Open spaces, no pharmacies: Rural US confronts Covid vaccine void
- To get their shots, some residents took a ferry across the sprawling James River to cities such as Williamsburg.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Flaws in Microsoft’s email software raises alarms White House, DHS
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Italian prosecutor seeks life sentences for US students accused of killing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lebanon's caretaker prime minister threatens to stop running government
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pak govt declares oppn leader's daughter, son-in-law 'proclaimed offenders'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Americans fully vaccinated against Covid-19 still wait for advice
- The Biden administration said Friday it’s focused on getting the guidance right and accommodating emerging science.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar protesters string up women's clothes to slow down police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hong Kong reforms prevent 'dictatorship of the majority': Pro-Beijing lawmaker
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Unruly Indian man forces Air France flight to make emergency landing in Bulgaria
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US senator Cruz puts hold on Biden's CIA pick Burns over Nord Stream 2 pipeline
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Egypt's Sisi visits Sudan with dam diplomacy, security on the agenda
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hundreds of Thai protesters rally to demand leaders' release
- A youth-led protest movement sprang up last year calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former junta leader, and reform of the powerful monarchy. Thai courts have denied recent requests for bail for some of the jailed protest leaders.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russian, Chinese hackers targeted Europe drug regulator: Reports
- The Amsterdam-based European drug regulator in December reported a cyberattack in which documents relating to COVID-19 vaccines and medicines were stolen and leaked on the internet.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox