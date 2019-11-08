e-paper
Pak Hindu student raped before being murdered: Autopsy

The final-year student of Bibi Asifa Dental College in Sindh province was found dead on a cot by her friends on September 16 with a rope tied to her neck.

world Updated: Nov 08, 2019 06:00 IST
Imtiaz Ahmad & Agencies
Imtiaz Ahmad & Agencies
Hindustan Times, Islamabad
Reports suggest the cause of death to be suffocation. Image used for representation
Reports suggest the cause of death to be suffocation. Image used for representation
         

A Pakistani Hindu dental college student, who was found dead in her hostel room in Sindh province, was raped before being murdered, the final postmortem report has found.

The final-year student of Bibi Asifa Dental College in Sindh province was found dead on a cot by her friends on September 16 with a rope tied to her neck.

The final postmortem report, which was issued by Chandka Medical College Hospital Woman Medico-Legal Officer Amrita on Wednesday, revealed that the girl was sexually abused before being murdered, the News International reported on Thursday.

Her death was caused by suffocation. Asphyxial signs caused by a ligature on the neck were seen. “Such signs are produced either in strangulation or hanging and are to be ascertained through circumstantial evidence as corroborative at the crime scene by state investigation authorities,” the officer said. A DNA test confirmed the presence of male DNA profile indicated from semen residue on her clothes, and a vaginal swab tested positive for a forced sexual act, the report said.

