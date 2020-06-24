e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 24, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Pak lands in FATF’s ‘Grey List’ after failing to check flow of money to Jaish, Lashkar

Pak lands in FATF’s ‘Grey List’ after failing to check flow of money to Jaish, Lashkar

The decision was taken at the Financial Action Task Force’s  third and final plenary held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

world Updated: Jun 24, 2020 22:57 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
“The FATF plenary decided continuation of Pakistan in ‘Grey List’ till its next meeting to be held in October,” an official privy to the development said.
“The FATF plenary decided continuation of Pakistan in ‘Grey List’ till its next meeting to be held in October,” an official privy to the development said.(REUTERS)
         

The global terror financing watchdog, FATF, on Wednesday decided to keep Pakistan in the “Grey List” as it has failed to check flow of money to terror groups like the LeT and the JeM, officials said.

   The decision was taken at the Financial Action Task Force’s  third and final plenary held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The plenary was held under the Chinese Presidency of Xiangmin Liu.

“The FATF plenary decided continuation of Pakistan in ‘Grey List’ till its next meeting to be held in October,” an official privy to the development said.

The decision has been taken as Pakistan has failed to check flow of money to terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), the official said.

top news
‘Safe haven’: US report punches holes in Imran Khan’s track record against terrorists
‘Safe haven’: US report punches holes in Imran Khan’s track record against terrorists
China finally admits casualties in Galwan clash, claims ‘numbers not very high’
China finally admits casualties in Galwan clash, claims ‘numbers not very high’
At 4-hr long India-China border talks, focus on de-escalation and disengagement
At 4-hr long India-China border talks, focus on de-escalation and disengagement
BJP leader says Sharad Pawar is like coronavirus, Fadnavis reprimands him
BJP leader says Sharad Pawar is like coronavirus, Fadnavis reprimands him
Noida gets a Rainbow station to recognise transgenders’ place in society
Noida gets a Rainbow station to recognise transgenders’ place in society
Income Tax Return deadline for FY 2018-19 extended by a month till July 31
Income Tax Return deadline for FY 2018-19 extended by a month till July 31
MS Dhoni’s 5 bold decisions which stunned everyone but won India matches
MS Dhoni’s 5 bold decisions which stunned everyone but won India matches
Getting passport to become easier: Watch minister Jaishankar’s announcement
Getting passport to become easier: Watch minister Jaishankar’s announcement
trending topics
Coronavirus LivePatanjali Covid-19 MedicineCovid-19 Cases IndiaPetrol PriceLadakhEarthquakeArvind Kejriwal

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In