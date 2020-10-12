e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 12, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Pak PM’s close aide resigns after investigative report on wealth

Pak PM’s close aide resigns after investigative report on wealth

Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa resigned as special assistant on information and broadcasting but will continue to be the chairperson of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority.

world Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 20:12 IST
Imtiaz Ahmad
Imtiaz Ahmad
Hindustan Times, Islamabad
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan had initially rejected the resignation of Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa.
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan had initially rejected the resignation of Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa.(AFP file)
         

A close aide of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan quit on Monday in the wake of an explosive investigative report on his allegedly massive wealth.

Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa resigned as special assistant on information and broadcasting but will continue to be the chairperson of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority.

Bajwa confirmed on Twitter that his request for stepping down as special assistant had been approved by Prime Minister Khan.

The Pakistani premier had refused to accept the resignation when Bajwa put in his papers in August.

“I requested the honourable Prime Minister to relinquish me from the additional portfolio of SAPM on Info & broadcasting. He very kindly approved my request,” Bajwa tweeted.

On August 27, Facts Focus—a website run by local journalists—published a story claiming that Bajwa’s family had set up 99 companies spanning four countries, including a pizza franchise with 133 outlets.

The website further claimed that Bajwa’s wife was a shareholder in at least 86 companies. Of them, 71 were set up in the US, seven in the UAE and four in Canada.

In response, in an extensive statement shared on Twitter, Bajwa said all the allegations levelled against him and his family in the report were “materially false”.

Bajwa has earlier served as director general of the military’s public relations wing –the Inter-Services Public Relations—from 2012 to 2016 and as commander of the Pakistan Army’s southern command before his retirement.

tags
top news
Key FATF affiliate finds Pakistan has complied with only 2 of 40 steps to fight terror funding
Key FATF affiliate finds Pakistan has complied with only 2 of 40 steps to fight terror funding
India generated over 18,000 tonnes Covid-19 waste since June
India generated over 18,000 tonnes Covid-19 waste since June
RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020: Kohli, ABD key for RCB in death overs
RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020: Kohli, ABD key for RCB in death overs
Andhra HC orders CBI to act against YSR leaders, others who attacked judges
Andhra HC orders CBI to act against YSR leaders, others who attacked judges
Pak PM’s close aide resigns in wake of investigative report
Pak PM’s close aide resigns in wake of investigative report
34 Bollywood producers ask court to stop 2 TV channels from calling them names
34 Bollywood producers ask court to stop 2 TV channels from calling them names
Rhea Chakraborty asks CBI to act against neighbour for ‘false’ claim on TV
Rhea Chakraborty asks CBI to act against neighbour for ‘false’ claim on TV
BJP slams Farooq Abdullah’s Article 370 & China remark, says it’s ‘seditious’
BJP slams Farooq Abdullah’s Article 370 & China remark, says it’s ‘seditious’
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In