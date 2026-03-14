Pak President Zardari slams Taliban drone attacks on civilians, calls it ‘red line breach’

President Asif Ali Zardari said on Saturday the Afghan Taliban had "crossed a red line" by launching what the military called "rudimentary drones" against civilian targets in Pakistan. "Pakistan will not tolerate its civilians being targeted. Afghan soil must not be used for terrorism against neighbours. Pakistan will defend its people," Zardari wrote on X. (Reuters file photo for representation)

Pakistan's military said they were intercepted on Friday night and did not reach their targets, including their own headquarters in Rawalpindi, near Islamabad.

The Taliban authorities lack a fully functional air force but have used locally produced drones, targeting areas primarily in border regions of Pakistan, experts say.

Pakistan's military said debris from the downed drones on Friday injured two children in Quetta, in the southwest, and a civilian each in Kohat, south of Peshawar in the northwest, and Rawalpindi.

Security sources said airspace around the capital was temporarily closed as a precautionary measure when the drones were detected.

"Afghan Taliban launched few rudimentary drones to harass the brave people of Pakistan. The drones... did not reach their intended targets," the military said.

The incident followed attacks by Pakistan overnight Thursday-Friday that killed four civilians in the Afghan capital, Kabul, and two reported deaths in border provinces.

The Taliban authorities then vowed to strike back, including on Islamabad.

In a post on X, Zardari's office said he "strongly condemned the drone attacks on Pakistani civilian areas, saying the Afghan Taliban crossed a red line".

"Pakistan will not tolerate its civilians being targeted. Afghan soil must not be used for terrorism against neighbours. Pakistan will defend its people," he added.

Islamabad last month launched a military operation against Afghanistan, targeting what it said were Islamist extremists following attacks in Pakistan.

The Taliban government has denied any involvement or the use of Afghan territory for militancy while Pakistan insists it does not target civilians.

There have been repeated clashes at the border in recent weeks, hampering trade and forcing nearby residents to leave their homes.

The UN mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said on Friday that at least 75 civilians have been killed and 193 injured in Afghanistan as a result of the clashes since February 26.