Pak will not hold elections before 2023, warns Imran Khan against 'gravedigging'
Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif-led government has rejected demands by ousted prime minister Imran Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold elections immediately. The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) said polls would only be held in August 2023 - after the government finishes its term - a report by Pakistan's Express Tribune said quoting sources.
The Tribune quoted its sources as saying allies of the ruling PML-N said that since the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had already announced dates - for a delimitation exercise to be completed by August - it is not feasible to hold early polls.
The report further said Sharif is set to chair a meeting of the coalition government on Wednesday to decide a course of action regarding the next general election.
The announcement is in response to Imran Khan's continuing demand to hold fresh national elections after he and his PTI party were removed from power in a dramatic fashion last month. The PTI chief is expected to lead a protest march to capital Islamabad on Wednesday to protest the Shehbaz Sharif government and call for dissolution of the National Assembly.
Khan called on people 'to join the protest in large numbers' after his party's core committee meeting in Peshawar. He would meet protesters on the Srinagar highway.
However, per Pak media outlets, the government will not allow Imran Khan's rally at that location. The PTI will instead be provided with an open ground, sources said.
Pak interior minister Rana Sanaullah also warned Khan against creating a law-and-order problem, and said "law will take its course if he attempts to be the gravedigger of democracy during the march", the Express Tribune reported.
The last general election in Pakistan was in July 2018 - Imran Khan's PTI was victorious.
Khan was removed as PM after losing a vote of no-confidence motion last month, following which opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif took charge as the prime minister of the country.
Sri Lanka hikes fuel prices; petrol at all-time high of 420 rupees per litre
Crisis-hit Sri Lanka on Tuesday raised the petrol price by 24.3 per cent and diesel by 38.4 per cent, a record hike in fuel prices amidst the country's worst economic crisis due to the shortage of foreign exchange reserves. With the second fuel price hike since April 19, now the most-used Octane 92 petrol would cost 420 rupees (USD 1.17) and diesel 400 rupees (USD 1.11) a litre, an all-time high.
'Is Russia not big enough...': Ukraine grandma asks Putin after home is bombed
'God heard me... God is watching over me' - the fervent words of 82-year-old Maria Mayashlapak, who clings to life in Ukraine's Bakhmut afteMaria'ser home was destroyed by Russian artillery fire, forcing her to live among the ruins and in fear of the next - fatal - attack. Entire houses have been wrecked and only burnt wooden posts and piles of mud remain where once there were picturesque village homes.
'I kill criminals, not kids...': Philippine's Rodrigo Duerte smacks down Putin
Outgoing Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte sharply criticized Russian leader Vladimir Putin for the killings of innocent civilians in Ukraine, saying while the two of them have been tagged as killers, “I kill criminals, I don't kill children and the elderly.” Duterte, who steps down on June 30 when his turbulent six-year term ends, has presided over a brutal anti-drugs crackdown that has left more than 6,000 mostly petty suspects dead.
China hopes UN rights chief's visit will ‘clarify misinformation’
China's foreign minister told the United Nations' human rights chiefWang Yie hopedMichelle Bachelet'sr landmark visit would help to "clarify misinformation", ahead of her visit to the Xinjiang region. Bachelet is expected to visit the Xinjiang cities of Urumqi and Kashgar on Tuesday and Wednesday as part of a six-day tour -- the first to China by a top UN rights official since 2005.
Pak headed for instability as Shehbaz’s political and economic woes mount
Pakistan is headed for long term instability with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif facing a political challenge from his ousted predecessor Imran Khan Niazi in the form of long-march to Islamabad tomorrow amidst free falling Pakistani Rupee and a neutral Pakistan Army. Apparently, the call for the march was primarily for people from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab with parallel protests in Quetta in Balochistan and local protests in Sukkur, Larkana, Hyderabad and Karachi of Sindh Province.
