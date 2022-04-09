Pakistan carries out flight test of Shaheen-III ballistic missile
Pakistan on Saturday conducted a flight test of the Shaheen-III surface to surface ballistic missile amid the ongoing political and constitutional crisis in the country.
Pakistan Armed Forces' media wing said the test flight of this surface-to-surface ballistic missile was aimed at revalidating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system.
"Pakistan today conducted a successful flight test of Shaheen-III surface to surface ballistic missile. The test flight was aimed at revalidating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system," Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) tweeted.
Also read: Shah Mahmood Qureshi rakes up Kashmir issue as Imran Khan faces no-trust vote
Shaheen-III has a range of 2,750 kilometres. Last year in January, Pakistan conducted a similar test of the same missile.
The solid-fuelled missile -- equipped with Post-Separation Altitude Correction (PSAC) system -- was first tested in March 2015.
Also read: Rajnath Singh says SOPs being reviewed after Pakistan missile incident
This test comes as the voting in the Pakistan National Assembly over the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to be held after 8 pm (local time) on Saturday.
-
Shah Mahmood Qureshi rakes up Kashmir issue as Imran Khan faces no-trust vote
Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi raked up the Kashmir issue while defending Prime Minister Imran in the National Assembly which resumed a session on the no-confidence motion against the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Saturday afternoon. Khan had made an ill-timed bilateral visit to Moscow on the eve of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
-
No-trust vote against Pak PM Imran Khan likely after 8pm, says local media
The Pakistan Parliament's crucial session to vote on no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan resumed on Saturday afternoon following a temporary adjournment after Speaker Asad Qaiser suggested there should be a discussion on the so-called "foreign conspiracy" against the government. Khan was not present in the House throughout. There are reports that Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party is trying to prolong the issue without a vote and is trying to gather supporters outside Parliament.
-
Where is Imran Khan as his party raises 'Kaun bachaega Pakistan' slogan
Imran Khan once again skipped the assembly proceeding on Saturday as his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf continued attempts to delay the no-confidence vote Khan is staring at. A week and a Supreme Court verdict later, Imran Khan again skipped the assembly on Saturday as foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said he will present the position of Imran Khan and the PTI government.
-
Shanghai official says handling of Covid outbreak below expectations as lockdown continues
A top Shanghai official on Saturday admitted to shortcomings in the handling of the raging Covid-19 outbreak in the city as it logged a record 23,600 new cases amid a lockdown that's straining health care and civic infrastructure. “We feel the same way about the problems everyone has raised and voiced,” deputy mayor Zong Ming said at the briefing on Saturday. Based on the test results, the city will manage different areas according to the risk levels.
-
Maryam calls Imran ‘psychopath’, asks him to go to India if he likes it so much
During his address to the nation on Friday, the 69-year-old Pakistan premier Imran Khan reiterated foreign conspiracy in toppling his government. He added that he would never back an imported regime for Pakistan, while calling his country people for street protests on Sunday evening.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics