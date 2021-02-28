IND USA
A man and child with protective masks walk outside a market as the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic continues, in Karachi, Pakistan.
A man and child with protective masks walk outside a market as the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic continues, in Karachi, Pakistan.(Reuters)
world news

Pakistan confirms presence of new UK strain asks people get vaccinated

The Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) in an overnight statement said that Pakistan is among 92 countries in the world where the strain has been detected.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 01:32 PM IST

Pakistan government has warned people to follow Covid-19 precautionary guidelines and get vaccinated as the country has confirmed the presence of the UK strain of novel coronavirus.

The new coronavirus strain was detected in the UK in December. It is hugely more transmissible than the virus's previous version, BBC reported.

The Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) in an overnight statement said that Pakistan is among 92 countries in the world where the strain has been detected.

“The new strain is being seen across the world and continues to be detected in samples in Pakistan. While this strain does not cause more severe disease, there is evidence that its transmission is faster,” the statement stated.

The ministry asked the people that they should more vigorously follow the guidelines to avoid infection and seek vaccination as the ultimate solution.

“This highlights the need to continue following prescribed standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines issued by the government and to get vaccinated when your turn comes,” according to the statement.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases reached 579,973 with the addition of 1,176 new patients in the last 24 hours, according to the ministry of NHS.

It added that 23 more patients died, taking the number of deaths to 12,860. Another 545,277 have recovered so far.

The Helios Ray had discharged cars at various ports in the Persian Gulf before making its way out of the Middle East toward Singapore.
The Helios Ray had discharged cars at various ports in the Persian Gulf before making its way out of the Middle East toward Singapore.(AP)
world news

Israeli-owned ship docked in Dubai after mysterious blast

AP, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:04 PM IST
It remains unclear what caused the blast, but the incident comes amid sharply rising tension between the US and Iran over its unraveling 2015 nuclear deal.
Imports from India would be far cheaper and would reach Pakistan within three to four days.
Imports from India would be far cheaper and would reach Pakistan within three to four days.(File photo / REUTERS)
world news

Pakistan may resume import of cotton from India: Report

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | PTI, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:00 PM IST
India and Pakistan issued a joint statement on Thursday to strictly observe all agreements on a ceasefire along the LoC and other sectors.
Riot police arrested five journalists in Yangon, and an unknown number in Monywa and Hakha on Saturday for reporting on anti-coup protests, according to Myanmar Journalists Network.
Riot police arrested five journalists in Yangon, and an unknown number in Monywa and Hakha on Saturday for reporting on anti-coup protests, according to Myanmar Journalists Network. (Representative Image)(Reuters)
world news

Myanmar crackdown leaves at least five dead in violent weekend

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:56 PM IST
Police in the city of Dawei in southern Myanmar opened fire into a crowd on Sunday, killing three and injuring more than 50 others, the New York Times reported, citing doctors. An official at the Byamaso emergency clinic in Mandalay said one demonstrator died and at least eight others were injured.
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is seen at Downing Street amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain September 24, 2020.
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is seen at Downing Street amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain September 24, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Rishi Sunak says public finances won't be fixed overnight

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:42 PM IST
Sunak declined to comment on specific tax rises he might have in mind before delivering the budget to parliament on Wednesday.
A man wearing a face mask and a face shield as protection against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) enters a disinfection booth at a community quarantine checkpoint, in Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines.
A man wearing a face mask and a face shield as protection against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) enters a disinfection booth at a community quarantine checkpoint, in Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines. (Reuters)
world news

Philippines to receive Covid-19 vaccine after delays

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:41 PM IST
Aside from the donated vaccine from Sinovac Biotech Ltd., the government has separately ordered 25 million doses from the China-based company. An initial 525,600 doses of Covid-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca were also scheduled to arrive Monday, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said.
In "Life in American Politics & Diplomatic Years in India: An Unvarnished Account", Celeste shares "as honestly as I can the influences that led me to devote my life to public service - both in and beyond the political arena"
In "Life in American Politics & Diplomatic Years in India: An Unvarnished Account", Celeste shares "as honestly as I can the influences that led me to devote my life to public service - both in and beyond the political arena"(AFP)
world news

When Joseph Stalin's daughter Svetlana defected from India!

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:37 PM IST
Svetlana told the American officials she had come back to Delhi that weekend - March 5 was a Monday - and taken an apartment at the Russian Embassy compound.
A Christian priest holds a Vatican flag as he walks by a poster of Pope Francis during preparations for the Pope's visit in Mar Youssif Church in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.
A Christian priest holds a Vatican flag as he walks by a poster of Pope Francis during preparations for the Pope's visit in Mar Youssif Church in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. (AP)
world news

'Not a good idea': Experts concerned about pope trip to Iraq

AP, Vatican City
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:33 PM IST
No one wants to tell Francis to call it off, and the Iraqi government has every interest in showing off its relative stability by welcoming the first pope to the birthplace of Abraham.
Militant violence in Pakistan is on the rise.
Militant violence in Pakistan is on the rise.(Representational Photo/Getty Images)
world news

Gunmen kill religious cleric, his teenage son, student in Pakistan

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | AP, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:15 PM IST
  • Last week, four vocational school instructors who advocated for women’s rights were gunned down in a Pakistan border region.
Activists shout slogans as they march along a street during a demonstration in Dhaka in this file picture from February 27, 2021 following the death of writer Mushtaq Ahmed in jail months after his arrest under internet laws which critics say are used to muzzle dissent.
Activists shout slogans as they march along a street during a demonstration in Dhaka in this file picture from February 27, 2021 following the death of writer Mushtaq Ahmed in jail months after his arrest under internet laws which critics say are used to muzzle dissent. ( AFP)
world news

Tear gas shells, rubber bullets fired at BNP activists

AFP, Dhaka
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:09 PM IST
  • BNP spokesman Rizvi Ahmed said about 30 student activists of the party including a senior leader were injured in the clashes. Several policemen were also hurt, including an officer who was rushed to hospital.
A view of several historic churches on 'Hosh al-Bieaa' (Church square), damaged and used by Islamic State militants as a jail and tribunal, and bombarded during the airstrike campaign that drove Islamic State militants out of Mosul's Old City, Iraq.
A view of several historic churches on 'Hosh al-Bieaa' (Church square), damaged and used by Islamic State militants as a jail and tribunal, and bombarded during the airstrike campaign that drove Islamic State militants out of Mosul's Old City, Iraq. (REUTERS)
world news

Pope Francis to visit churches desecrated by Islamic State in Mosul

Reuters, Mosul
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 01:51 PM IST
The pope is due to hold prayers for the victims of war at Hosh al-Bieaa, known as Church Square in English, as part of a four-day trip starting on March 5, a visit Archbishop Michaeel described as highly symbolic and a message of hope.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party and son of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Benazir Bhutto, gestures while addressing supporters during a political rally in Peshawar
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party and son of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Benazir Bhutto, gestures while addressing supporters during a political rally in Peshawar,(AFP)
world news

Imran Khan losing foothold as his MPs contacting PDM, says Bilawal Bhutto

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 01:49 PM IST
Dawn quoted Bilawal as saying at a public meeting at Babri Banda football ground in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday, the governemnt that seldom contacted its lawmakers in the past couple of years had started contacting them as well as its allies to get their support for the Senate elections.
The government has made it mandatory for its eligible citizens to take the shot. As of Saturday, 1.47 million people have received their first dose of the Sinovac Biotech Ltd. vaccine, while over 900,000 have taken their second.
The government has made it mandatory for its eligible citizens to take the shot. As of Saturday, 1.47 million people have received their first dose of the Sinovac Biotech Ltd. vaccine, while over 900,000 have taken their second.(Bloomberg)
world news

Grab Drive-Thru service to boost Indonesia's mass-inoculation drive

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 01:27 PM IST
The program, which started Sunday on the resort island of Bali, is the first to be done in Southeast Asia, Grab Indonesia President Ridzki Kramadibrata said in a virtual news briefing.
The drill involved the guided-missile destroyer Yinchuan, guided-missile frigate Hengyang, the amphibious dock landing ship Wuzhishan, and the support ship Chagan Hu. In this photo, guided-missile frigate Hengyang (Hull 568) attached to a destroyer flotilla with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command fires chaff rounds from the decoy launching system to deploy electromagnetic smoke during a maritime live-fire training exercise in waters of the South China Sea.
The drill involved the guided-missile destroyer Yinchuan, guided-missile frigate Hengyang, the amphibious dock landing ship Wuzhishan, and the support ship Chagan Hu. In this photo, guided-missile frigate Hengyang (Hull 568) attached to a destroyer flotilla with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command fires chaff rounds from the decoy launching system to deploy electromagnetic smoke during a maritime live-fire training exercise in waters of the South China Sea. (China Military/Li Wei/eng.chinamil.com.cn)
world news

China conducts drill in South China sea, US steps up vigil: Report

ANI, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 01:19 PM IST
The Chinese military's Southern Theatre Command conducted a live-fire drill to test its response to repeated missile attacks in a "far sea", state broadcaster CCTV reported on Saturday without saying when or where the exercise took place.
Sunak will freeze the income tax rate thresholds of 12,500 pounds and 50,000 pounds for at least three years, the paper said, without citing anyone. Keeping the thresholds on hold rather than raising them would mean more people are paying taxes as wages rise.
Sunak will freeze the income tax rate thresholds of 12,500 pounds and 50,000 pounds for at least three years, the paper said, without citing anyone. Keeping the thresholds on hold rather than raising them would mean more people are paying taxes as wages rise.(via REUTERS)
world news

Sunak's budget plan may bring 800k people under tax regime: Report

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 01:05 PM IST
About 800,000 people who currently aren’t paying income taxes will do so before the next election is due, the paper said.
