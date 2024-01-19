close_game
News / World News / Pakistan convenes emergency security meeting amid Iran standoff

Pakistan convenes emergency security meeting amid Iran standoff

AFP |
Jan 19, 2024 12:04 PM IST

The United Nations and United States have appealed for restraint, while China has offered to mediate between the two countries.

Pakistan's Prime Minister will hold an emergency security meeting on Friday with military and intelligence chiefs after trading deadly air strikes with Iran on militant targets this week.

Commuters ride along a street at Panjgur district in Balochistan province after an Iranian air strike killed two children in the west of the country (AFP)
The rare military actions in the porous border region of Baluchistan -- shared between the two countries -- has further stoked regional tensions already enflamed by the Israel-Hamas war.

Iran carried out a missile and drone attack on what it called "terrorist" targets in Pakistan on Tuesday night, with Pakistan in turn striking militant targets inside Iran on Thursday.

"The Prime Minister has summoned a meeting of the National Security Committee set to take place today," a spokesperson in his office told AFP.

An Islamabad security official said the Chief of Army Staff and head of the intelligence services will attend the mid-afternoon meeting.

Pakistan's caretaker leader Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar cut short his visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland following the strikes.

His caretaker government is leading Pakistan into general elections which are just three weeks away and have been marred by allegations of pre-poll rigging.

