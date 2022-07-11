Pakistan economy in crisis, minister shares status of IMF bailout tranche
Pakistan's interior minister Rana Sanaullah on Monday said that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) did not release the tranche for $6 billion bailout package even though it made the country dance to its tune, Geo News reported.
The minister said that Pakistan is going through the most difficult economic situation and the government needs to make difficult decisions. Sanaullah said that the government had even accepted the IMF terms which it was not favour of, the website reported. The minister appealed to the IMF to release the tranche without delay so that Pakistan is able to get out of the difficult situation.
Pakistan has also decided to borrow 5.5 trillion Pakistani rupees from international lenders in the current fiscal year to maintain its foreign exchange reserves, repay the previous loans and finance the current account deficit, ANI quoted Pakistani newspaper The Nation.
In its annual budget, the Shehbaz Sharif government had projected that they will borrow only 3.17 trillion from international sources. But the budget did not include financing from the IMF, Saudi Arabia and the SAFE China deposit.
The business leaders of Pakistan have warned that the country is heading toward social unrest and fear that it is becoming unsafe for foreign investment due to back-to-back government policies that seek to discourage investors, according to Dawn.
"We don't have continuity of economic policies. There have to be separate teams for economic matters and political issues so that policies remain intact; otherwise, it will keep affecting foreign and local investors," said the former vice president of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Saqib Fayaz Magoon, the Dawn reported.
(With ANI inputs)
-
Ukraine: Death toll from Russian rocket attack on apartment block rises to 18
The death toll from a Russian rocket attack that hit an apartment block in eastern Ukraine over the weekend rose to 18 on Monday and rescuers were still racing to reach survivors in the rubble, the emergency services said. "As of 08:45 on July 11, ... 18 people were killed, 6 people were rescued from the rubble, about 137 tonnes of rubble were cleared...," it said.
-
Watch: Avalanche rushes towards trekkers in Kyrgyzstan. Scary or spectacular?
A group of nine British and an American hikers who went on a trek in Kyrgyzstan's Tian Shen mountains encountered a stunning – and rather scary – experience as the snow from the glacial peaks came rolling down like a giant wave and collapsed on the mountain they were at. The avalanche, captured by one of the trekkers, however, did send one of them to the hospital but all of them survived it.
-
World population day 2022: Why is it celebrated, significance
The World Population Day is observed every year on July 11 in order to raise awareness about the global population issues, including population control. According to the United Nations Population Fund, the day “offers a moment to celebrate human progress”. In 1990, the day was recognised by the United Nations General Assembly. The day - which is being celebrated for over three decades now, focusses on raising awareness about the solutions related to population control.
-
Speaker Mahinda Abeywardana may be Acting President of Sri Lanka
With no public sympathy for the eternal survivor and former prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to succeed the disgraced Rajapaksas, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana is likely to be appointed Acting President of Sri Lanka after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa demits office on July 13. This will lead to an interim government with all-party consensus and representatives and thereon calling for general elections to elect a new Parliament after the situation stabilizes in the Island nation.
-
India to surpass China as most populous country in 2023: UN Report | 10 findings
India is projected to surpass China as the world's most populous country next year, according to a UN report released on the occasion of World Population Day. The World Population Prospects 2022 by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, Population Division, said that the global population is projected to reach eight billion by mid-November, around 8.5 billion in 2030, and 9.7 billion in 2050.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics