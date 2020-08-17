e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi likely to lose post

Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi likely to lose post

On Sunday, Pakistani army chief Gen Qamar Bajwa, accompanied by the head of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen Faiz left for Riyadh to meet with the Saudi leadership in an attempt to mend damaged ties.

world Updated: Aug 17, 2020 05:46 IST
Imtiaz Ahmad
Imtiaz Ahmad
Hindustan Times, Islamabad
Pakistan's foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had accused the Organisation of Islamic Conference of dilly-dallying on the Kashmir issue.
Pakistan's foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had accused the Organisation of Islamic Conference of dilly-dallying on the Kashmir issue.(Reuters File Photo )
         

Islamabad is abuzz with rumours that Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi may be replaced with the human rights minister Shireen Mazari as the government tries to mend damaged relations with Saudi Arabia over the former’s remarks.

Qureshi had accused the Organisation of Islamic Conference of dilly-dallying on the Kashmir issue in remarks that were seen by Riyadh as an attack on its leadership of the organisation.

“I am once again respectfully telling OIC that a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers is our expectation. If you cannot convene it, then I’ll be compelled to ask Prime Minister Imran Khan to call a meeting of the Islamic countries that are ready to stand with us on the issue of Kashmir and support the oppressed Kashmiris,” Qureshi had said on a local news channel.

On Sunday, Pakistani army chief Gen Qamar Bajwa, accompanied by the head of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen Faiz left for Riyadh to meet with the Saudi leadership in an attempt to mend damaged ties.

Human rights minister Shireen Mazari publicly criticised the country’s foreign affairs ministry, saying it had let down both the Kashmiris and prime minister Khan.

Her statement is being seen as a first step to replace Qureshi in a bid to pacify the Saudis.

The statement by Mazari suggests that the Imran Khan government is publicly distancing itself from the actions and statements of foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Earlier on Saturday, Sheikh Rasheed, a senior member of the Imran Khan cabinet, claimed in a televised statement that relations with Saudi Arabia were already on the mend and that the army chief would be visiting the Kingdom on Sunday to iron out outstanding minor differences.

tags
top news
868 people killed in floods in 11 states: Govt
868 people killed in floods in 11 states: Govt
India eyes global front runners in Covid-19 vaccine plan
India eyes global front runners in Covid-19 vaccine plan
People recovered from Covid-19 protected from virus, finds study
People recovered from Covid-19 protected from virus, finds study
Covid-19:What you need to know today
Covid-19:What you need to know today
RIL, Amazon set to clash on e-pharma
RIL, Amazon set to clash on e-pharma
How will Joe Biden’s plan on climate crisis impact India?
How will Joe Biden’s plan on climate crisis impact India?
10 booked for sexual assault of 17-year-old British national in Gurugram
10 booked for sexual assault of 17-year-old British national in Gurugram
Covid update: Antivirus ACs in Parliament; USA clears new test; jail hotspot
Covid update: Antivirus ACs in Parliament; USA clears new test; jail hotspot
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In