Twitter blocks Pakistan govt's official account In India

Twitter has blocked the Pakistan government's account from being viewed in India in response to a legal demand, according to a notice on the social media platform on Thursday. The account, @GovtofPakistan, remained available for viewing and interaction from countries such as the United States and Canada, Reuters checks showed.

The company's guidelines compel it to withhold entire accounts in response to a valid legal demand, such as a court order.

Twitter as well as India and Pakistan's IT ministries did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.