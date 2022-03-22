Home / World News / Pakistan Hindu girl shot dead in failed kidnap attempt: Report
world news

Pakistan Hindu girl shot dead in failed kidnap attempt: Report

The 18-year-old girl was reportedly shot in the middle of the street in Rohi, Sukkur after she put up resistance to the attackers.
The Friday Times newspaper reported the incident. File &nbsp;photo
The Friday Times newspaper reported the incident. File  photo
Published on Mar 22, 2022 10:31 AM IST
Copy Link
ANI |

An 18-year-old Hindu girl in Pakistan's Sindh Province was shot dead during a failed abduction attempt, media reports said on Tuesday.

The girl identified as Pooja Oad was said to have been shot in the middle of the street in Rohi, Sukkur after she put up resistance to the attackers, The Friday Times newspaper reported.

This is not a stand-alone incident in Pakistan. Human rights activists say that hundreds of Christian and Hindu girls are forced to convert to Islam every year.

Women belonging to minority communities are regularly abducted and forcibly converted. Rights group says the country's minority communities have long faced the issue of forced marriages and conversions.

Multiple rights organisations have accused the Pakistan government of not taking necessary actions over the rising crimes against Hindus and other minorities.

Earlier, the provincial government in Sindh had attempted to outlaw forced conversions and marriages. However, religious protestors contested the bill, stating that girls only convert after falling in love with Muslim men.

The overall population of the Hindu community in Pakistan at 1.60 per cent, and 6.51 per cent in Sindh, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pakistan
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out