Pakistan: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police station hit by fifth drone strike in a month

Terrorists carried out a drone attack on a police station in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, in the fifth such strike on the same installation within a month, police said on Sunday. A comprehensive search operation is currently underway, and security has been significantly tightened across Bannu.(Representational)

The terrorists dropped ammunition on the Miryan police station in the Bannu district on Saturday.

The attack caused no injuries to the officials on duty, nor was there any damage to the building, according to the police.

Efforts to shoot down the high-flying device were unsuccessful, they added.

This is the fifth quadcopter attack on the same police station in a month, police said.

Authorities described the recurrence of these drone assaults as evidence of terrorists increasingly deploying “advanced quadcopter technology” in the restive region bordering Afghanistan.

A comprehensive search operation is currently underway, and security has been significantly tightened across Bannu.

The Bannu incident comes on the heels of a separate gun attack on the Serai Gambila police station in the Lakki Marwat district late Friday night.

Approximately a dozen armed militants surrounded the police station before launching an attack with both light and heavy weapons. However, intense gunfire from the police repelled the attackers, who fled.

There were no casualties.

The Serai Gambila police station, situated on the Peshawar-Karachi Highway by the Gambila river, has been attacked several times by terrorists in the past.

Over the past year, multiple attacks across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have involved remotely operated quadcopters dropping explosives. The military has attributed these tactics to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).