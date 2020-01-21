e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 21, 2020
Home / World News / Pakistan lawmakers head to Beijing eyeing FATF reprieve

Pakistan lawmakers head to Beijing eyeing FATF reprieve

The team is led by economic affairs minister Hamad Azhar and contains officials from National Counter Terrorism Authority, foreign ministry, State Bank of Pakistan, Customs, interior ministry and Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU).

world Updated: Jan 21, 2020 03:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi/Islamabad
The logo of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is seen during a news conference after a plenary session at the OECD Headquarters in Paris, France.
The logo of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is seen during a news conference after a plenary session at the OECD Headquarters in Paris, France. (REUTERS)
         

A Pakistani delegation is in Beijing for crucial three-day talks with Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Working Group that would start its meeting on January 21, hoping to get a reprieve from the global money laundering watchdog’s grey list.

The team is led by economic affairs minister Hamad Azhar and contains officials from National Counter Terrorism Authority, foreign ministry, State Bank of Pakistan, Customs, interior ministry and Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU). The News daily reported on Monday that there is a possibility that voting might be conducted to consider Pakistan’s exit from the grey list. This was not confirmed by Pakistani officials.

The report said that “If Pakistan does not come out of the ‘grey list’, it is expected to win a ‘largely-compliant’ rating from the FATF regarding implementation of 27 recommendations given in its Action Plan that can help it acquire more time from the watchdog for full compliance.”

tags
top news
With focus on Indian Ocean, IAF stations Su-30 squadron in Tamil Nadu
With focus on Indian Ocean, IAF stations Su-30 squadron in Tamil Nadu
Tukde Tukde gang? Union Home Ministry has no info, Centre tells RTI applicant
Tukde Tukde gang? Union Home Ministry has no info, Centre tells RTI applicant
Mamata Banerjee to push anti-CAA resolution in assembly that TMC had opposed
Mamata Banerjee to push anti-CAA resolution in assembly that TMC had opposed
Paswan defends CAA, NPR but feels protesters have a right to express themselves
Paswan defends CAA, NPR but feels protesters have a right to express themselves
‘Will stick to stand on CAA’, say Akalis after BJP dumps them for Delhi polls
‘Will stick to stand on CAA’, say Akalis after BJP dumps them for Delhi polls
Pakistan lawmakers head to Beijing eyeing FATF reprieve
Pakistan lawmakers head to Beijing eyeing FATF reprieve
Rohit ne maar ke bharta bana dia: Akhtar recalls Sachin’s WC assault after 3rd ODI
Rohit ne maar ke bharta bana dia: Akhtar recalls Sachin’s WC assault after 3rd ODI
Mangaluru: Explosive device parts found at airport, defused; suspect on cam
Mangaluru: Explosive device parts found at airport, defused; suspect on cam
trending topics
South Africa vs England LiveBig Bash League LiveKaran JoharKangana RanautWhatsAppAmazon Great Indian iPhone sale

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news