Pakistan lost over Rs 8 billion due to airspace closure: Report

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) suffered a loss of Rs 8.5 billion because of airspace restrictions since February, according to Pakistani media reports.

“It’s a huge loss for our overall (aviation) industry,” Pakistan Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan said on Thursday.

“But this restriction hit India harder than Pakistan. The loss of India is almost double. But at this juncture détente and harmony are required from both sides,” added Khan.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 11:47 IST