Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 19, 2019-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather

Pakistan lost over Rs 8 billion due to airspace closure: Report

“It’s a huge loss for our overall (aviation) industry,” Pakistan Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan said on Thursday.

world Updated: Jul 19, 2019 11:47 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Karachi
Ghulam Sarwar Khan,Pakistan Federal Minister for Aviation,CAA
The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) suffered a loss of Rs 8.5 billion because of airspace restrictions since February(AP)

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) suffered a loss of Rs 8.5 billion because of airspace restrictions since February, according to Pakistani media reports.

“It’s a huge loss for our overall (aviation) industry,” Pakistan Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan said on Thursday.

“But this restriction hit India harder than Pakistan. The loss of India is almost double. But at this juncture détente and harmony are required from both sides,” added Khan.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 11:47 IST

tags

more from world
trending topics