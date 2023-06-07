Home / World News / Pakistan military denies allegations of human rights abuse amid charges by ex-PM Imran Khan

Pakistan military denies allegations of human rights abuse amid charges by ex-PM Imran Khan

Reuters |
Jun 07, 2023 07:16 PM IST

A statement released by the military did not directly reference Khan or his party, but mentioned the violent protests last month.

Pakistan's military on Wednesday denied allegations of human rights abuses amid charges by former prime minister Imran Khan that he and his supporters were being subjected to torture as part of a crackdown on him.

Plainclothes police officers beat a supporter of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan during a protest to condemn the arrest of their leader in Peshawar, Pakistan on May 9.(AP)
Plainclothes police officers beat a supporter of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan during a protest to condemn the arrest of their leader in Peshawar, Pakistan on May 9.(AP)

A statement released by the military did not directly reference Khan or his party, but mentioned the violent protests last month that the government has blamed on Khan's supporters.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
Imran Khan crackdown Pakistan + 1 more
Imran Khan crackdown Pakistan
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out