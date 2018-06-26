Pakistan military helicopter crashes during landing, kills 2
A Wing Commander and a Flying Officer lost their lives in the incidentworld Updated: Jun 26, 2018 15:25 IST
Two Pakistan Air Force (PAF) pilots died on Tuesday when a trainer aircraft crashed during landing at the Peshawar Air Base, an official spokesperson said.
A Wing Commander and a Flying Officer lost their lives in the incident, PAF officials told Dawn News.
The accident, according to the Air Force, took place when the aircraft was returning from a routine training mission.