  Tuesday, Jun 26, 2018
Pakistan military helicopter crashes during landing, kills 2

A Wing Commander and a Flying Officer lost their lives in the incident

world Updated: Jun 26, 2018 15:25 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service, Islamabad
(FILES) This file photo taken on March 23, 2014 shows a Pakistani Air Force Mi-17 helicopter flies over the Presidential Palace during a parade marking the country's National Day in Islamabad.
(FILES) This file photo taken on March 23, 2014 shows a Pakistani Air Force Mi-17 helicopter flies over the Presidential Palace during a parade marking the country's National Day in Islamabad. (AFP)

Two Pakistan Air Force (PAF) pilots died on Tuesday when a trainer aircraft crashed during landing at the Peshawar Air Base, an official spokesperson said.

A Wing Commander and a Flying Officer lost their lives in the incident, PAF officials told Dawn News.

The accident, according to the Air Force, took place when the aircraft was returning from a routine training mission.

