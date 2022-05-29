Pakistan open to buying oil, wheat from Russia: ‘Wherever we see there is…’
Pakistan is open to importing oil and food products from Russia, the country's foreign office spokesperson said on Saturday amid US-led Western sanctions against Moscow. Asim Iftikhar told a press briefing that the government has an "open policy" driven by a national interest to expand economic and trade relations.
"Our policy is clear, you know in terms of expanding economic and trade relations, we have an open policy, driven by national interest. Wherever we see there is a national benefit, we pursue those options and avenues," Iftikhar said, as quoted by The Express Tribune, while responding to a question that whether or not Pakistan was considering importing oil and food grains from Russia.
The Shehbaz Sharif government has been struggling to revive a flailing economy left behind by ousted prime minister Imran Khan. The new government, left with fewer options, recently announced a record reduction in subsidies on petroleum products.
Shehbaz blames Imran for Pak economic woes in his first public address as PM: Report
The reduction led to a rise in the ex-depot prices of petrol to ₹179.86 per litre, high-speed diesel to Rs174.15, and kerosene to ₹155.56. The government, however, would be still bearing a cost of ₹56.71 per litre on high-speed diesel, ₹21.83 on petrol, and ₹17.02 on kerosene.
Reports suggest that the move has been taken to placate the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for an economic bailout.
The move comes amid Imran Khan's claim that the Sharif government had dropped plans to procure cheap Russian oil that his government managed to secure. Khan visited Moscow the day Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "special military operation" in Ukraine. The visit, aimed at pushing for the construction of a delayed gas pipeline to be built in collaboration with Russian companies. was termed by many as ill-timed.
In court hearing, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif calls himself a ‘majnoo’
Pakistan's new foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari recently defended Imran Khan's visit to Moscow.
"He (Khan) conducted that trip as part of his foreign policy and without knowing that -- no one is psychic, no one has a sixth sense -- there's no way we could have possibly known that that would be the time when the current conflict will start," the Pakistan foreign minister said.
"In his capacity as prime minister, the way he conducted himself in foreign policy, particularly in the context of this Russian trip, I will go as far as to defend the fact that he did not know the Ukraine conflict will start on the very day that he was there," he added.
(With ANI inputs)
-
North Korea moves to soften curbs amid doubts over Covid counts
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other top officials discussed revising stringent anti-epidemic restrictions during a meeting Sunday, state media reported, as they maintained a widely disputed claim that the country's first Covid-19 outbreak is slowing. It didn't say whether there were additional deaths. Others suspect North Korea might have exaggerated its earlier fever cases to try to strengthen its internal control of its population.
-
Putin 'open to resume' frozen talks. Kyiv 'will win war' - Zelensky: 10 points
Russia's Vladimir Putin on Saturday underlined Moscow's “openness to resume” the frozen dialogue with Ukraine, a Kremlin handout read, in an 80-minute call with France's Emmanuel Macron and German chancellor Olaf Scholz. The German Chancellor and French president urged Putin for serious and direct negotiations with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. Here are ten points on the Ukraine war: 1. Moscow has been aiming to widen the Ukraine offensive with smaller cities on target now.
-
Heavy rains in Brazil's northeast kill at least 35
At least 35 people died amid heavy rainfall in northeastern Brazil on Friday and Saturday, as downpours lashed two major cities on the Atlantic coast, in what is the South American nation's fourth major flooding event in five months. In the state of Pernambuco, at least 33 people had died as of Saturday afternoon, as rains provoked landslides that wiped away hillside urban neighborhoods, according to the state's official Twitter account.
-
Refugees from Myanmar may turn to extremism: Bangladesh foreign minister
Myanmar nationals staying in Bangladesh as refugees could turn to extremism, Bangladesh foreign minister AK Abdul Momen said on Saturday, as he sought help from India and other countries in the region to repatriate them. External affairs minister S Jaishankar, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and ambassadors and high commissioners of several southeast Asian countries, including Myanmar, attended the session.
-
Porn clips played on display screens at airport in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro
Passengers at an airport in Brazil's second-largest city of Rio de Janeiro were in for a shock when electronic displays at the facility began showing pornographic scenes--instead of advertisements and flight information--in an apparent case of hacking. Santos Dumont is the second airport in Rio de Janeiro, after the main Gaelao International Airport. Named after Brazilian aviation pioneer, Alberto Santos Dumont, it is both a public and military facility.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics