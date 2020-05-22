3 amateur videos capture moments after Pakistan plane crash near Karachi airport

world

Updated: May 22, 2020 16:58 IST

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crashed in Karachi on Friday. The flight was on its way from Lahore to Karachi.

News agency Reuters reports that the plane had 107 passengers onboard when it crashed.

Pakistan Armed force spokesperson Major General Babar Iftikhar said that the army’s Quick Reaction Force and Pakistan Rangers’ Sindh troops have reached the incident site. In the update posted on the official Twitter handel of DG ISPR, the spokesperson said that the security forces will assist civil administration in relief and rescue efforts.

Update #PIA Incident:

Army Quick Reaction Force & Pakistan Rangers Sindh troops reached incident site for relief and rescue efforts alongside civil administration.

Users on social media started posting images and videos of the residential area where the plane crashed. The videos show smoke billowing from the plane. Others have a close-up short of the area where the crash took place.

“PIA Flight crashed near Karachi’s Model Colony Area. Flight enroute from Lahore to Karachi!!” tweeted a user Annie Frank.

PIA Flight crashed near Karachi's Model Colony Area.

“#Plane_Crash Near Model Colony .. PIA Air Plane A320 flight with 100 passenger .. arrive from Lahore to Karachi @Jinnah_Club,” tweeted Rashid Khan, a journalist.

Others users had videos from the crash site, and they claimed that at least five houses were destroyed in the crash.

“Pia Plane airbus 320 crash near karachi airport,hits 4 to 5 houses,91 passenger onboard,” said Khurram Ansari. He used the hashtag #planecrash with his tweet.

As soon as the news spread, Karachi started trending on Twitter with more than 19,000 tweets already posted on the place crash.

Black smoke could be seen from afar at the crash site, said eyewitnesses.