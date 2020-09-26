e-paper
Home / World News / Pakistan PM Imran Khan says opposition parties trying to create rift between government and army

Pakistan PM Imran Khan says opposition parties trying to create rift between government and army

Talking to journalists in Islamabad on Friday, he said he was aware of meetings that opposition politicians had held with the country’s military leadership

world Updated: Sep 26, 2020 20:10 IST
Imtiaz Ahmad
Imtiaz Ahmad
Hindustan Times, Islamabad
In this image made from UNTV video, Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan, speaks in a pre-recorded message that was played during the 75th session of the UN General Assembly on September 25 at UN headquarters.
In this image made from UNTV video, Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan, speaks in a pre-recorded message that was played during the 75th session of the UN General Assembly on September 25 at UN headquarters. (AP)
         

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that opposition parties wanted to create a rift between his administration and the armed forces. Talking to journalists in Islamabad on Friday, he said that he was aware of meetings that opposition politicians had held with the country’s military leadership.

PM Khan said the Pakistan Army continued to support democracy and listen to his administration. “The opposition is not happy to see the unprecedented harmony between the government and the army and they want to create a rift between the civil-military leadership,” he said. “The army does 100% what I ask it. The army honoured my decision on different important issues, like returning Indian Air Force fighter pilot Abhinandan Varthaman to India, opening of the Kartarpur Corridor for Sikh pilgrims, policies on Afghanistan and India, and so on.”

Talking about the Gilgit-Baltistan assembly elections in November, Khan claimed that India wanted to create unrest in Gilgit-Baltistan. Without giving any proof, he said his government and the Pakistan military were aware of India’s growing interest in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Pakistan PM also accused India of fomenting sectarian trouble in the country, but didn’t provide any evidence to back his claim. “They want to create a sectarian crisis in Pakistan,” he alleged.

