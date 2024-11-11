Pakistan pollution: NASA images show toxic black smog visible from space, Lahore's AQI above 600

Thick, black and toxic smog engulfed the skies of Pakistan as unprecedented pollution levels continued to make the lives of citizens difficult. The smog is now visible from space, satellite imagery from NASA's worldview showed. The satellite imagery showed a huge cloud of grey smog that blankets Pakistan’s Punjab.(NASA)

The satellite imagery showed a huge cloud of grey smog that blankets Pakistan’s Punjab province.

This comes days after some cities in Pakistan logged record-breaking pollution levels with the Air Quality Index (AQI) crossing the 2000 figure.

Images from the Pakistani cities of Lahore and Multan this weekend show the dark haze engulfing streets and blocking buildings from view.

Pakistan's Punjab province banned most outdoor activities and ordered shops, markets, and malls in some areas to close early from Monday to curb illnesses caused by intense air pollution.

Pakistan Govt closes schools, colleges due to AQI

The Pakistan government has ordered the closure of schools and colleges across several provinces until November 17. This includes areas such as Lahore, which has been ranked by Swiss group IQAir as the world’s most polluted city for air quality.

Educational institutions alongside public spaces like parks and zoos have been shut down amid alarming increases in respiratory illnesses and other health conditions.

Residents of Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala are facing rising cases of respiratory diseases, throat irritation, eye infections, and pink eye, prompting immediate government intervention.

On Monday, Lahore's air quality was under 'hazardous' category, with AQI exceeding 600. Although this is an improvement from the staggering 1,900 seen earlier in the month.

Pollution in Multan: AQI crosses 2000

In a shocking report, Multan registered an Air Quality Index (AQI) score of 2,135 between 8 AM and 9 AM on Friday, as stated by IQAir.

The concentration of PM2.5—harmful fine particulate matter—soared to 947 micrograms per cubic meter, a staggering 189.4 times higher than the World Health Organization's guidelines.

By 10 PM, the AQI in Multan further escalated to 980, marking it at least three times above the 300 threshold deemed “hazardous,” as reported by Dawn.