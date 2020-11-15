e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 15, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Pakistan’s Covid-19 situation worsens; 2,443 new cases

Pakistan’s Covid-19 situation worsens; 2,443 new cases

The number of active cases in the country has also soured to 26,538, while 32 people have succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 7,141.

world Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 11:52 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Mallika Soni
Asian News International | Posted by Mallika Soni
Asian News International
Women wear protective masks as they get their temperature checked as the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues, in Karachi, Pakistan.
Women wear protective masks as they get their temperature checked as the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues, in Karachi, Pakistan. (Reuters)
         

The Covid-19 situation in Pakistan seems to worsen as over 2,000 new positive cases have been reported for the third consecutive day, reported ARY News.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), as many as 2,443 more infections were detected over the past 24 hours, lifting the national tally of Covid-19 cases to 356,904.

The number of active cases in the country has also soured to 26,538, while 32 people have succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 7,141.

Read more | Pakistan to seek USD 2.7 bn loan from China for CPEC project

1,377 of the patients currently under treatment are said to be in critical condition. A total of 323,225 people have recovered from the deadly disease while 49,210,50 samples have been tested thus far.

According to ARY News, since the Covid-19 outbreak began, Sindh has reported 154,738 cases, while Punjab recorded 109,993, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (41,990), Balochistan (16,393), Islamabad (23,994), Gilgit-Baltistan (4,447), and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (5,349).

tags
top news
Amit Shah calls meeting to review spike in cases of Covid-19 in Delhi at 5pm today
Amit Shah calls meeting to review spike in cases of Covid-19 in Delhi at 5pm today
No choir singing, touching of idols: Maharashtra issues SOPs as places of worship set to reopen
No choir singing, touching of idols: Maharashtra issues SOPs as places of worship set to reopen
NDA meet to choose its leader in Bihar to begin soon
NDA meet to choose its leader in Bihar to begin soon
New DACA rules invalid, says federal judge
New DACA rules invalid, says federal judge
India’s daily Covid-19 case count drops to 41,400; tally crosses 8.8 million
India’s daily Covid-19 case count drops to 41,400; tally crosses 8.8 million
Kamala Harris leads record wave of elected women changing face of politics
Kamala Harris leads record wave of elected women changing face of politics
What is presidential pardon and can Trump use it?
What is presidential pardon and can Trump use it?
Diwali: Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, Boris Johnson extend wishes
Diwali: Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, Boris Johnson extend wishes
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In