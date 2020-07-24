e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Pakistan’s Covid-19 tally crosses 270,000; death toll at 5,763

Pakistan’s Covid-19 tally crosses 270,000; death toll at 5,763

In the last 24 hours, 54 virus-related deaths have been reported, the Ministry of National Health Services said. A total of 5,763 people have died of Covid-19 in Pakistan, it said.

world Updated: Jul 24, 2020 13:34 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Islamabad
The number of people who have recovered from the disease is now 219,783. Another 1,316 patients are in critical condition.
The number of people who have recovered from the disease is now 219,783. Another 1,316 patients are in critical condition.(Reuters file photo)
         

Pakistan reported 1,209 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the nation-wide tally of infections to 270,400.

In the last 24 hours, 54 virus-related deaths have been reported, the Ministry of National Health Services said. A total of 5,763 people have died of Covid-19 in Pakistan, it said.

Out of the total cases, 115,883 are from Sindh, followed by 91,423 cases in Punjab, 32,898 cases in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 14,766 cases in Islamabad, 11,523 cases in Balochistan, 1,989 cases in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and 1,918 cases in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease is now 219,783. Another 1,316 patients are in critical condition.

The ministry said 1,821,296 tests have been performed since the virus outbreak, including 22,006 tests in the last 24 hours.

tags
top news
‘People may gherao Raj Bhavan’: Gehlot accuses Guv of delaying House session
‘People may gherao Raj Bhavan’: Gehlot accuses Guv of delaying House session
From appreciating efforts to declaring a tyrant: How Covid hit US-China ties
From appreciating efforts to declaring a tyrant: How Covid hit US-China ties
Rajasthan HC puts off verdict in Pilot vs Gehlot case, tells speaker to maintain status quo
Rajasthan HC puts off verdict in Pilot vs Gehlot case, tells speaker to maintain status quo
‘IPL set to start on September 19,’ confirms Brijesh Patel
‘IPL set to start on September 19,’ confirms Brijesh Patel
Critic of President Xi Jinping expelled from Communist Party
Critic of President Xi Jinping expelled from Communist Party
Several villages inundated as floods hit Bihar’s Chamaparan; 2000 rescued
Several villages inundated as floods hit Bihar’s Chamaparan; 2000 rescued
‘Webcast events, use technology’: Govt on Independence Day celebrations
‘Webcast events, use technology’: Govt on Independence Day celebrations
Watch how ‘smart helmet’ helps mass Covid temperature checking in Mumbai
Watch how ‘smart helmet’ helps mass Covid temperature checking in Mumbai
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In