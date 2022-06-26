Home / World News / Spying attempt on Ex-Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan foiled. Check full details
world news

Spying attempt on Ex-Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan foiled. Check full details

Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan has alleged that his life is in danger, claiming he has recorded a video naming people who are involved in a conspiracy to eliminate him.
Former Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan gestures during a press conference in Islamabad.(AFP / File)
Former Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan gestures during a press conference in Islamabad.(AFP / File)
Published on Jun 26, 2022 08:46 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

A spying attempt on former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has been foiled, Pakistan's ARY News reported. An employee was allegedly paid to install a device in the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief's bedroom.

PTI leader Shehbaz Gill claimed that an employee who cleans the former prime minister's room was paid to install the spy device, terming the act heinous and unfortunate. The attempt was foiled after another employee saw the accused trying to plant the device and promptly informed the security team at Bani Gala area. The security team detained the accused and handed him over to the federal police.

“Our people are being threatened to get information. Such shameful acts should be avoided,” he added. The PTI leader alleged.

The former Pakistani prime minister has alleged that his life is in danger, especially after he was ousted from power after losing a trust vote in April this year. While addressing a gathering in Sialkot last month, Khan had claimed he recorded a video naming all those who were involved in the conspiracy to kill him, adding that the murder plot was being hatched in closed rooms inside and outside Pakistan.

Earlier, Hassaan Niazi, nephew of Imran Khan had said that if anything happens to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, the act will be treated as an attack on Pakistan, ANI had reported.

"Anything happens to our leader Imran Khan, will be treated as attack on Pakistan. Response will aggressive - the Handlers will also regret," Niazi had said.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Faisal Vawda had also made similar claims that there was a conspiracy developed to assassinate the Pakistani PM over his refusal to "sell the country".

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
pakistan imran khan pakistan tehreek-e-insaf + 1 more
pakistan imran khan pakistan tehreek-e-insaf
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • bortion rights activists hold signs during a protest in front of the Supreme Court building following the announcement to the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling on June 25, 2022 in Washington, DC.&nbsp;

    Your body belongs to Christ: Anti-abortionists see divine hand in court ruling

    Diana Villanueva's wasn't greeted by the crowds of protestors who often gather outside facilities in the United States to try to persuade women to change their minds. After you go through what you go through then you ponder what you did. That's when the remorse starts kicking in." "A lot of those ladies say: 'It's my body, my choice'. It's not your body; your body belongs to Christ."

  • Two car-shipping carriers berthed at Sri Lanka's Chinese-built Hambantota Port.

    Was cash strapped Sri Lanka duped by China in Hambantota Port?

    The Hambantota Port is located in southern Sri Lanka close to the east-west sea route. Its construction began in 2008 which was funded through Chinese loans of about US$ 1.3 billion. The construction was carried out by a joint venture of China Harbor Engineering Company and the Sino Hydro Corporation. By 2016, the Hambantota Port under the ownership of Sri Lanka Ports Authority had incurred losses of about SLR 46.7 billion.

  • Images showed the ship's three-tube torpedo launcher and gun mount.

    US WWII destroyer found off Philippines

    A US navy destroyer sunk during World War II has been found nearly 7,000 metres (23,000 feet) below sea level off the Philippines, making it the world's deepest shipwreck ever located, an American exploration team said. A crewed submersible filmed, photographed and surveyed the battered hull of the "Sammy B" during a series of dives over eight days this month, Texas-based undersea technology company Caladan Oceanic said.

  • Taliban's urgent appeal to West after deadly earthquake ravages Afghanistan

    Taliban's urgent appeal to West after deadly earthquake ravages Afghanistan

    Afghanistan's Taliban administration on Saturday called on international governments to roll back sanctions and lift a freeze on central bank assets following the earthquake that killed more than 1,000 people and left thousands homeless. The 6.1-magnitude quake that struck the east of the country early on Wednesday destroyed or damaged 10,000 homes and injured about 2,000 people, straining the country's fragile health system and posing a major test for the ruling Taliban.

  • Demonstrators hold a banner reading put down the weapons raise up the salaries, during a transportation strike called by the COBAS union, in downtown Rome.

    Fresh transport strikes hit UK, mainland Europe

    Britain's railway system once again came to a virtual standstill on Saturday and flights in Europe were disrupted as strikes in the travel sector hit the continent. Tens of thousands of rail workers in the UK staged the latest day-long walkout over pay and job security, hampering weekend plans for those already hit by similar strikes on Tuesday and Thursday.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 26, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out