Spying attempt on Ex-Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan foiled. Check full details

A spying attempt on former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has been foiled, Pakistan's ARY News reported. An employee was allegedly paid to install a device in the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief's bedroom.



PTI leader Shehbaz Gill claimed that an employee who cleans the former prime minister's room was paid to install the spy device, terming the act heinous and unfortunate. The attempt was foiled after another employee saw the accused trying to plant the device and promptly informed the security team at Bani Gala area. The security team detained the accused and handed him over to the federal police.



“Our people are being threatened to get information. Such shameful acts should be avoided,” he added. The PTI leader alleged.



The former Pakistani prime minister has alleged that his life is in danger, especially after he was ousted from power after losing a trust vote in April this year. While addressing a gathering in Sialkot last month, Khan had claimed he recorded a video naming all those who were involved in the conspiracy to kill him, adding that the murder plot was being hatched in closed rooms inside and outside Pakistan.

Earlier, Hassaan Niazi, nephew of Imran Khan had said that if anything happens to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, the act will be treated as an attack on Pakistan, ANI had reported.

"Anything happens to our leader Imran Khan, will be treated as attack on Pakistan. Response will aggressive - the Handlers will also regret," Niazi had said.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Faisal Vawda had also made similar claims that there was a conspiracy developed to assassinate the Pakistani PM over his refusal to "sell the country".

