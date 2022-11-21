Home / World News / Pakistan to name new army chief by Friday: Defence minister

Pakistan to name new army chief by Friday: Defence minister

world news
Published on Nov 21, 2022 03:38 PM IST

Pakistan Army Chief: Qamar Javed Bajwa retires on November 29.

Qamar Javed Bajwa: Pakistan's Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.(AP)
Qamar Javed Bajwa: Pakistan's Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.(AP)
Bloomberg |

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will announce the new chief of Pakistan’s powerful army by Nov. 25, days before the incumbent General Qamar Javed Bajwa retires, defense minister Khawaja Asif said.

The defense ministry will send Sharif a list in a day or two of names of five or six top generals to be promoted as the chief, he told reporters in Islamabad on Monday. The premier will choose the new chief after consultations, he said.

Read more: Pakistan army chief's family became billionaires in last six years: Report

The appointment of Pakistan’s army chief is watched keenly because the institution wields outsized influence over the country’s politics -- particularly its foreign and defense policies. The army has also directly ruled the nuclear-armed nation for about half of its history since its creation in 1947. Bajwa retires on November 29.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
qamar javed bajwa
qamar javed bajwa

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out