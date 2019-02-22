Pakistan slipped on timelines to curb terror financing: Global watchdog FATF

Pakistan has only made “limited progress” in curbing terrorism financing and failed to show a proper understanding of risks posed by terrorist groups such as the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, global watchdog Financial Action Task Force said on Friday.

“The FATF notes with grave concern and condemns the violent terrorist attack last week that killed at least 40 Indian security forces in the State of Jammu and Kashmir,” the Paris-based organisation said in a statement.

Referring to other terror attacks across the world, it added, “While all these attacks kill, maim, and inspire fear, they cannot occur without money and the means to move funds between terrorist supporters.”

The FATF said it would continue to work with Pakistan, which was placed last June on its “grey list” that comprises countries with inadequate controls for terror financing and money laundering.

After being put on the watch list, Pakistan was given a 27-point action plan that it had to implement to be taken off the list. However, FATF said Pakistan had failed to meet targets set for completion by January.

“Given the limited progress on action plan items due in January 2019, the FATF urges Pakistan to swiftly complete its action plan, particularly those with timelines of May 2019,” the FATF said in another statement.

Despite a revision of its terror financing (TF) risk assessment, Pakistan “does not demonstrate a proper understanding of the TF risks posed by Daesh, AQ, JuD, FIF, LeT, JeM, HQN, and persons affiliated with the Taliban.”

Pakistan’s inclusion on the grey list makes it harder for its government to access international markets at a time when the country’s economy is faltering. While there are no direct legal implications, the listing brings extra scrutiny from regulators and financial institutions that can affect trade and investment.

India had pressed for Pakistan to be kept on the grey list following the suicide bombing in Pulwama that was claimed by Jaish-e-Mohammed, one of the terror groups named by the FATF in its latest assessment of Pakistan. French officials had said last week that Paris will work with New Delhi to ensure Pakistan remains on the watch list.

First Published: Feb 22, 2019 15:02 IST