Pakistan, Turkey are two countries but one nation: Pak Air Force chief
Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan said that Pakistan and Turkey are "two countries, one nation" as the Imran Khan government desperately seeks to salvage its relations with Ankara amid deteriorating relations with middle east and gulf countries.
According to Geo News, the Air Chief was addressing a meeting comprising board members of the Association of Justice Defenders and Strategic Studies Center (ASSAM) in Turkey on Friday.
The Air Chief said that Pakistan fully supports Turkey on Cyprus and other regional issues and also stands by Ankara in its war against terrorism.
Pakistan's declining relations with its two biggest sources of foreign remittances and foreign exchange-- Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE)-- is "bad news" for its already ailing economy, said scholar Salman Rafi Sheikh.
The Khan regime's tilt towards Turkey is reflected in his recent foreign policy choices, including its stated willingness to revive the dormant transnational rail service linking Istanbul, Tehran and Islamabad (ITI) in 2021.
The ITI transnational railroad is expected to enhance connectivity via China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) by providing a direct rail connection between China and Turkey via Iran. China's presence in the line's revival is of central importance.
In an opinion piece in Asia Times, Salman Rafi Sheikh said Pakistan is tentatively reorienting its foreign policy away from Saudi Arabia and the UAE towards China's New Silk Roads.
Last August, Saudi Arabia asked Pakistan to repay early a USD 3 billion soft loan, Islamabad tried to defuse the tensions by quickly dispatching its current army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.
"While Pakistan tentatively expands its ties with Iran and Turkey, Saudi Arabia and the UAE have applied clear pressure on Pakistan's two biggest sources of foreign remittances at a delicate economic juncture, undermining - at least for now - Islamabad's ability to chart a truly independent and perhaps more forward-looking foreign policy," the scholar noted.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden names Rohit Chopra as director of consumer protection bureau
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pak EC suspends membership of 154 lawmakers over failure to submit asset details
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FBI probes tip that woman stole laptop from Pelosi’s office to sell to Russia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pandemic response probe team says WHO, China could have acted faster
- The panel also criticised WHO for dragging its feet at the start of the crisis, pointing out that the UN health agency had not convened its emergency committee until January 22, 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China calls Pompeo 'Mr. Liar'; dismisses charge against Wuhan’s bio-lab
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Capitol lockdown lifted after fire in homeless camp brought under control
- The Capitol Police in a statement said the lockdown was lifted and the fire nearby was contained.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump to issue 100 pardons, to leave for Florida before Biden inauguration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pak PM Imran pitches for border markets with Afghanistan, Iran
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden aims for unifying speech at daunting moment for US
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhutan to receive Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine from India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Capitol lockdown lifted after fire in homeless camp prompts security concerns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inauguration rehearsal evacuated after fire in homeless camp
- Law enforcement officials said there was no threat to the public and the fire was not believed to be a threat to the inauguration.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fear of Covid-19 spread forces Sri Lanka to reduce its Parliament sessions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PDM announces new round of anti-government rallies across Pakistan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man arrested after allegedly hiding 3 months at Chicago airport due to Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox