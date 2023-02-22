Question on 'sex between brother and sister' in Pak university exam sparks row

A university in Pakistan asked students their views about sex between brother and sister sparking a controversy as several celebrities and student bodies slammed the "vulgar content" of Islamabad-based COMSATS University's question paper. Many demanded that the vice chancellor and chancellor of the university should be questioned while sharing screenshots of the question paper on social media platforms.

The question asks the students to write an essay after reading a passage titled "Julie and Mark scenario" and was given to Bachelor of Electrical Engineering (BEE) students in December last year.

“Julie and Mark are brother and sister. They are travelling together in France on summer vacation from college. One night they are staying alone in a cabin near the beach. They decided that it would be interesting and fun if they tried making love. At the very least, it would be a new experience for each of them,” reads the essay prompt for the question.

In queries that followed, students were asked their views about the entire scenario and if it was fine for Julie and Mark to "make love".

Actor and singer Mishi Khan said on Twitter, "Shame on you @cuissbc. Your pathetic university should be sealed & the perverted teachers should be kicked out. Whoever asked this question should be behind bars. How dare you ask this filthy question?"

"The top universities of Pakistan are on a mission to destroy the youth of Pakistan and our culture and religious values!" Shehryar Bukhari, associated with Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wrote on the social media platform.

The teacher who gave the question has been fired and blacklisted by the university after an investigation, New York Post reported.

"The content of the quiz is highly objectionable and totally against the curriculum laws of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and caused unrest amongst the families of the students," a letter from a university official read as per the report.

