Pakistan, US making behind the scenes efforts to mend relations

A senior US National Security Council official is on a low-key visit to Pakistan against the backdrop of reports that both sides are making behind-the-scenes efforts to address strains in bilateral ties and fears of a complete breakdown in the coming weeks.

“FS (foreign secretary Tehmina Janjua) meets Ms Lisa Curtis, the Senior Director for South and Central Asia at the NSC of US, at Mofa (ministry of foreign affairs) this morning,” Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal tweeted on Monday. However, no details of the meeting were provided by officials.

According to the local media, Curtis also called on interior minister Ahsan Iqbal but no details of their talks were available. A statement issued after the meeting merely said various matters of mutual concern were discussed.

Faisal had earlier said at a weekly news briefing that “Pakistan and the US are trying to find common ground in their bilateral relations, which is happening outside the public glare”.

The low-key dialogue between the two sides commenced soon after the US suspended military assistance worth nearly $2 billion following President Donald Trump’s New Year tweet accusing Pakistan of deception. The dialogue between the Pentagon and the Pakistan Army is believed to be continuing between Centcom Commander Gen Joseph Votel and army chief Gen Qamar Bajwa.

The Pakistani military’s top brass had recently signalled its desire for cooperation with the US at a corps commanders conference.

Curtis also visited Islamabad on October 12 last year. During her meetings with Pakistani interlocutors at the time, the two sides had agreed to continue bilateral engagement at all levels and reinvigorate the relationship to achieve the common objective of defeating terrorism. Curtis had held talks with Janjua and Bajwa during her last visit.