Pak Army chief warns Imran Khan's supporters about violence after ex-PM's arrest

Pakistan Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir has said that "planned and orchestrated tragic incidents" of May 9, the day military installations were attacked, will never be allowed again at any cost, ARY News reported. Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir.(AP)

The army chief during his visit to Sialkot Garrison said: "No one will be allowed to disrespect our martyrs and their monuments. They are a source of inspiration and pride for the rank and file of the Armed Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies, Government officials and the people of Pakistan."

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS Asim Munir visited Sialkot Garrison and laid a floral wreath at Martyrs' Monument while paying rich tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for the pride, honor and dignity of the nation.

Those killed "have been promised the highest abode in the life hereafter and shall continue to maintain the highest levels of respect amongst the people of Pakistan," he said, according to ARY News.

COAS Munir further said that the State of Pakistan and its Armed Forces will always hold those killed for the country, their families in very high esteem and continue to honour them and their supreme sacrifices with utmost respect and dignity.

The army chief underscored that recently planned and orchestrated tragic incidents will never be allowed again at any cost, as per ARY News.

The COAS reassured the ranks and files that all those responsible for bringing shame to the nation on "Black Day of May 9" would certainly be brought to Justice.

He also appreciated under-command formations for their hard work, devotion, high morale, and professionalism.

"The armed forces will not tolerate any further attempt of violating the sanctity and security of its installations or vandalism and resolved to bring to justice all the planners, abettors, instigators and "executors of vandalism on the Black Day of 9th May," the army chief said.