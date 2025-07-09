Pakistani forces kill 8 militants from Afghanistan in Bajaur border

Pakistani security forces shot dead eight militants attempting to infiltrate into the country's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province from Afghanistan’s Kunar province, officials said on Wednesday. The exchange took place on Tuesday in the Lowi Mamund tehsil of Bajaur district after intelligence agencies received information.(Unsplash/representational)

The exchange took place on Tuesday in the Lowi Mamund tehsil of Bajaur district after intelligence agencies received reports about a group of 'Fitna al-Khawarij' militants -- a term used for the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) -- trying to cross the Pak-Afghan border.

Troops responded swiftly, engaging the group and eliminating all eight militants, the officials said.

A child was also injured in the crossfire. He was initially treated at Larkholozo Hospital and later shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Khar.

After the operation, surveillance and monitoring were further tightened across the border areas to prevent any future infiltration attempts.

Though the military's media cell, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), has yet to issue an official statement, local residents confirmed intense clashes in the area, which reportedly lasted for several hours.

The latest action comes a week after a deadly bombing in Khar tehsil on July 2, which targeted a government vehicle, killing five people including an Assistant Commissioner and a Tehsildar. The total figure of injured people stands at 17, including four policemen.