Pakistani journalists clash, hurl tit-for-tat abuses inside London cafe | Video

Pakistani journalists, Safina Khan and Asad Malik, clashed with each other and hurled tit-for-tat abuse targeting each other. While some people around them tried to defuse the tense scene, others recorded the ugly scene and shared it on social media. Safina Khan and Asad Malik reportedly clashed during a press conference by a PTI party leader.(@AsadAliReporter/X)

Safina Khan, associated with NEO News, has been levelling allegations against Asad Malik and other Pakistani journalists who work for ARY News and Hum News. Khan also alleged that they had “ganged up” and “threatened to kill” her.

The incident reportedly occurred during a press conference held by Salman Akram Raja, considered a close aide of jailed former Pakistan prime minister and ex-cricketer Imran Khan.

Khan also wrote about the incident on X stating, “I have also received more evidence, in which there was a formal plan for this event to be used to abuse me, raise slogans and even physically harass me from the people of PTI, but due to my patience and wisdom, that plan flopped and after that, these reporters themselves came forward and abused me and I was harassed at the workplace. Whatever happens, happens for the best. I had been collecting evidence against them for a long time, and finally I found it.”

Malik took to X and dismissed her allegations as “false and baseless,” claiming that Khan abused them without provocation.

“These are false and baseless allegations, consistent with her pattern of past behaviour. The facts are clear and supported by multiple eyewitnesses,” he said.

“During our meal at a restaurant, attended by journalists including myself, Rafique Mughal (Hum TV) Saeed Niazi (GEO), Farid Qureshi (ARY), Naseer Ahmed (Geo), Sahira Khan (Hum TV), and others, this individual began verbally abusing us without any provocation while sitting at a nearby table,” Malik added.