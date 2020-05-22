e-paper
Pakistani passenger plane, with 107 onboard, crashes near Karachi

There were no immediate reports on the number of casualties. The aircraft arriving from the eastern city of Lahore was carrying 99 passengers and seven crew members, he said.

world Updated: May 22, 2020 16:29 IST
Associated Press
Karachi, Pakistan
Local television reports showed smoke coming from the direction of the airport. Ambulances were on their way to the airport.
A passenger plane belonging to state-run airline Pakistani International Airlines has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi, according to Abdul Sattar Kokhar, spokesman for the country’s civil aviation authority.

