Pakistani rupee plunges to all-time low against US dollar: Report
- According to forex dealers, the exchange rate remained under pressure as the US dollar continued its upward spiral against the local currency.
The Pakistani rupee slumped to an all-time low against the US dollar on Tuesday in the interbank market.
The value of the greenback surged by 82 paisa in early trade and currently trading at ₹188.35 in the interbank market, hitting an all-time high, reported ARY News.
According to forex dealers, the exchange rate remained under pressure as the US dollar continued its upward spiral against the local currency.
The forex dealers have further shared that the greenback is being sold above ₹189 in the open market.
The US dollar on the other day closed at ₹187.53 in the interbank market, reported ARY News.
According to experts, the surging dollar has shattered the confidence of the rupee-based economy and its stakeholders.
The gloomy macros will continue to put pressure on the local unit, they said.
Meanwhile, the State Bank of Pakistan's (SBP) foreign exchange reserves fell by USD 328 million to USD 10.558 billion during the week that ended on April 23, data released by the central bank showed, reported ARY News.
-
Sri Lanka simmers day after clashes: EU condemns ‘vicious attacks’ on civilians
The European Union on Tuesday condemned the “vicious attack” on civilians in Sri Lanka that sparked deadly rioting on the island, as China said it was “closely following” the events in the country. The European bloc called on the Sri Lankan authorities “to initiate an investigation into the events and to hold accountable those instigating or perpetrating violence. The EU urges all parties to refrain from violence and to show restraint.”
-
US jailbreak saga ends in car crash, guard’s suicide
A bizarre drama that riveted America ended in tragedy Monday as a female prison guard arrested with a fugitive ex-con she allegedly helped to escape died after shooting herself as police moved in to nab them in the climax of a 10-day manhunt. Shot herself, 56 and described as romantically involved with the fugitive prisoner, Vicky White, said Vanderburgh County sheriff Dave Wedding. The county coroner's office later confirmed her death.
-
Sri Lanka on boil: Mahinda takes shelter at naval base
Sri Lanka's former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa took refuge at a naval base on the northeast coast of the island nation as the fire of deadly protests spread across the country, with thousands of demonstrators defying a nationwide curfew to express anger over the nation's worst ever economic crisis. His son said that Mahinda will not flee the country. The prime minister is also the next in line if the presidency falls vacant.
-
When will Putin end war with Ukraine? Here's what US intelligence says
President Vladimir Putin will not end the Ukraine war with the Donbas campaign and is determined to build a land bridge to Russian-controlled territory in Moldova, US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said Tuesday. US intelligence thinks Putin's decision to concentrate Russian forces in the eastern Donbas region is "only a temporary shift" after their failure to capture Kyiv in the north.
-
China’s zero-Covid policy is unsustainable: WHO chief
World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called on China to rethink its so-called zero-Covid strategy, saying the approach no longer makes sense as the omicron variant spreads through populations and the country's economy suffers. Tedros's comments mark a rare instance of the WHO chief challenging a member state's domestic Covid policies. Early in the pandemic, he faced criticism that he was too deferential to China, where the virus first emerged.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics