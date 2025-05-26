Pakistan's Asim Munir trolled for gifting fake photo of Op Bunyan to Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan's newly appointed Army Field Marshal Asim Munir has been trolled once again. This time, the top Pakistani army official has been called out by netizens for gifting a purported photo of Pakistan's Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos against India to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Pakistan Army Field Marshal Asim Munir was trolled for gifting a fake photo on Operation Bunyan. The image is actually from a 2019 Chinese military drill. (X/ @mufaddal_vohra)

The framed painting, which was shared as a depiction of the military operation against India, is in reality a 2019 image of Chinese military strikes.

This framed painting was presented to PM Sharif during a dinner hosted by Field Marshal Asim Munir. The event was held in order to honour the Pakistani armed forces "steadfast commitment," and the "indomitable spirit."

This dinner was attended by the top political and military leadership of Pakistan, such as President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Senate Chairman Yusuf Raza Gilani.

What is the image in the frame?

As pointed out by users on X, the image was debunked through a simple Google Image Search, which revealed that the framed painting was of image of a Chinese military drill.

The image, which was also shared by the Chinese Ministry of Defence, is from 2019 and shows the PHL-03 long-range multiple launch rocket systems.

"Pak PM just gifted Asim Munir a photo from a 2019 Chinese military drill—faking war glory against India. Instead, India provided corroborated evidences of strikes with precision and power during #OperationSindoor. Denial, deception, and delusion remain state policy of Pakistan," stated a user on X.

Pakistan launched Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos in response to India's Operation Sindoor. As part of this military operation, Pakistan launched a series cross-border drone and missile attacks. Despite Pakistan's claim of victory, Indian armed forces thwarted the operation and incoming attacks cross north and west India.