Pakistan's Covid-19 tally tops 900,000 with 3,084 new cases; toll at 20,251

Pakistan's total number of confirmed coronavirus infections passed 900,000 on Sunday after the country reported 3,084 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The country's coronavirus positivity rate fell to more than two months low on Sunday, the Ministry of National Health Services said.

The authorities detected 3,084 new cases after 62,061 tests in the last 24 hours, showing a positivity rate of 4.97 per cent, which is lowest than the 4.53 per cent recorded on March 9.

The death toll rose to 20,251.

The authorities have started vaccination of people of 30 years and above age from Saturday. So far over 5 million doses have been administered, according to Advisor on Health Faisal Sultan.

“As we go over the 5 million doses mark for Covid vaccines given, let us reaffirm our commitment to the data-driven, balanced response that has been the hallmark of Pakistan's Covid effort…,” he tweeted.

Officials claimed that Pakistan is among 30 countries where 5 million doses were administered so far.

The country started its vaccination programme in February and plans to immunise over 70 million people by the end of the year, out of a total of 220 million population. PTI SH NSA