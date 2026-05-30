...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Pak's Dadu sets new temperature record at 51.5 degrees Celsius

Data from the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) showed that Dadu's previously recorded highest temperature was 51.4 degrees Celsius on May 18, 2016.

Updated on: May 30, 2026 10:26 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

A new record high temperature of 51.5 degrees Celsius was recorded on Saturday in Dadu as a searing heat wave continued to grip large parts of Sindh province of Pakistan.

By late afternoon, temperature had peaked at 51.5 degrees Celsius in Dadu.(REUTERS)

Data from the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) showed that Dadu's previously recorded highest temperature was 51.4 degrees Celsius on May 18, 2016.

By late afternoon on Saturday, 51 degrees Celsius temperature was also recorded in Jacobabad while in three other places -- Shaheed Benazirabad (Nawabshah), Larkana and Mohenjodaro -- the mercury hit 50 degrees Celsius, Sarfaraz Khan, chief meteorologist at the Karachi office of the PMD, said.

By late afternoon, temperature had peaked at 51.5 degrees Celsius in Dadu, which is a new maximum temperature record for the city, he said, adding, "It is not the first time. In Sindh province, higher temperatures have been recorded previously. In 2024, temperatures in the Mohenjodaro city ruins had peaked at 53 degrees Celsius."

At least 10 people died in different parts of Karachi, all believed to have died as a result off high temperature earlier in the month, officials said.

The highest ever temperature recorded in the coastal city is 48 degrees Celsius before partition.

Sunday will also see temperatures between 44–47 degrees Celsius in the Tharparkar, Badin, Hyderabad, Matiari, Tando Mohammad Khan, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Jamshoro and Sanghar district, Khan added.

 
pakistan temperature heat
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Home / World News / Pak's Dadu sets new temperature record at 51.5 degrees Celsius
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.