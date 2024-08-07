Pakistan's first reaction to Bangladesh political crisis: ‘Solidarity with…’

Pakistan said on Wednesday it “stands in solidarity with the people of Bangladesh” after prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country following weeks of violent anti-quota protests that eventually demanded her resignation. Pakistan hoped that resilience of the people will lead them to a harmonious future.(HT_PRINT)

“We are confident that the resilient spirit and unity of the Bangladeshi people will lead them towards a harmonious future,” the Pakistan ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement.

Pakistan also said it is “sincerely hoping for a peaceful and swift return to normalcy.”

Student leaders, politicians, the President and the Army chief met together and decided to dissolve the Parliament.

Muhammad Yunus, a Nobel laureate and economist, has accepted the proposal by the student protesters to be the chief advisor to the new interim government.

Pakistan behind protests in Bangladesh?

Weeks of protests against a controversial government quota system, that reserved 30% jobs in public services for kins of liberation war veterans, tuned violent as the Awami League government unleased brutal suppression of dissent. Schools and universities were shut as connectivity and public services were affected for weeks. Former PM Sheikh Hasina accused the main opposition party Bangladesh National Party (BNP) led by former PM Khaleda Zia and Islami Chhatra Shibir, the student wing of Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh of instigating deadly violence.

Jaamat-e-Islami is believed to have the backing of Pakistan's intelligence agency the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). India Today reported that many students from the Jaamat's student league have secured admission across various universities of Bangladesh.

Many members of the Jaamat have reportedly joined the protest in the garb of students with fake identities and also instigated violence on social media. The Awami League government had banned the party recently.

The organisation is also believed to participate in activities of madrasas across Bangladesh. The recent “India Out” campaign, after Hasina won the allegedly rigged general election, is also believed to be the handwork of the Jaamat.

Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also raised the possibility of foreign forces behind the recent developments in Bangladesh.