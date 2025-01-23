Pakistan's ISI chief visits Dhaka to strengthen intel-sharing ties with Bangladesh: Report

ISI chief lieutenant general Asim Malik visited Dhaka on Tuesday, marking the first time in decades that the head of Pakistan's intelligence agency has travelled to Bangladesh, reported The Economic Times. Pakistan's prime minister Shehbaz Sharif also met the current head of Bangladesh's interim government, Muhammad Yunus, during an international summit in Cairo last month.(AFP)

The report said that Malik's visit was planned for the purpose of creating an information-sharing network between the intelligence agencies of the two countries and allegedly caused disruptions in India through cross-border subversive activities.

Also Read: 'We didn't stop trading…': EAM Jaishankar on trade with Pakistan

Malik arrived in Dhaka via Dubai on Tuesday. He was welcomed by lieutenant general Muhammad Faizur Rahman, the Quarter Master General (QMG) of the Bangladesh Army, who purportedly has close ties with Pakistan.

Cross-border ties

While the relationship between Bangladesh and Pakistan has been strained throughout history, the recent ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina has improved relations due to a rising anti-India sentiment noted in both countries, the ET report added.

Also Read: In a first, Taliban regime’s security report accuses Pak of sheltering militants

Recently, the principal staff officer (PSO) of Bangladesh's armed forces division and second-in-command of the Bangladesh Army, lieutenant general SM Kamr-ul-Hassan, travelled to Islamabad.

Also Read: S Jaishankar on Pakistan: ‘Cancer of terrorism now consuming its body politic’

During his visit, he met with Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff general Syed Asim Munir and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee general Sahir Shamshad Mirza to discuss emerging security challenges and bilateral military cooperation, as per a statement from Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The two generals emphasised the need for a "stronger defence relationship," underlining that the enduring partnership between Pakistan and Bangladesh must remain "resilient against external influences." The statement did not make any direct mention of India.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also met the current head of Bangladesh's interim government, Muhammad Yunus, during an international summit in Cairo last month.