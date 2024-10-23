Pakistan's Punjab province to offer cash to Hindus and Sikhs ahead of Diwali, Guru Nanak's birth anniversary

The Punjab government in Pakistan, led by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, will provide PKR 10,000 to 2,200 Sikh and Hindu families in the province ahead of Guru Nanak's birth anniversary and Diwali, news agency PTI reported. A spokesperson for the Punjab government stated on Wednesday that the chief minister had instructed officials to promptly initiate the process of distributing festival cards to “our Hindu and Sikh brothers.” Maryam Nawaz chief minsiter of Punjab Province in Pakistan.(AP)

Beginning this year, these 2,200 families will receive financial aid annually as part of the festival card programme.

How are they going to distribute the money?

Pakistan's Punjab government will offer a ‘festival card’ to 2,200 Sikh and Hindu families in the province, giving PKR 10,000 (around INR 3,000) to celebrate Guru Nanak's birth anniversary and Diwali. Officials told PTI that special arrangements are also being made for foreign pilgrims expected to visit next month for Guru Nanak Dev's 555th birth anniversary.

The Punjab cabinet has approved the 'festival card' initiative, through which these families will receive financial aid to celebrate their religious festivals. Diwali will be observed from October 31 to November 2 this year. Guru Nanak Jayanti falls on November 15.

Visa-free visit for Indian nationals to access gurudwara

India and Pakistan announced on Tuesday that they have agreed to extend their agreement on the Kartarpur Corridor, allowing Indian nationals visa-free access to the gurdwara where Guru Nanak spent his final years.

Additionally, a new visa automation system has been introduced to ease the visa process for foreign pilgrims. Saifullah Khokhar, Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB)'s additional secretary Shrines, was quoted as saying that over 3,000 Sikh pilgrims from India and 1,000 from other countries are expected to visit Pakistan next month for Guru Nanak Dev's 555th birth anniversary.

According to the external affairs ministry, India has once again requested Pakistan to waive the $20 service fee charged to Indian pilgrims using the Kartarpur Corridor.

Special transport arrangements, along with accommodation and food services, are being organized for Sikh pilgrims. 100 specially trained security guards will ensure safety during the event. “All arrangements will be closely monitored to ensure no effort is spared in the hospitality of the pilgrims,” Khokhar stated, adding that Indian pilgrims are expected to enter Pakistan via the Wagah border on November 14.

Guru Nanak's birth anniversary will be celebrated at Gurdwara Janam Asthan in Nankana Sahib on November 15.

Punjab's first Sikh minister, Ramesh Singh Arora, earlier said, “The pilgrims will be provided with the best accommodation, transportation, and food services," and emphasised that this year's 'Prakash Purb' will be celebrated enthusiastically.

(With PTI inputs)